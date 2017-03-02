David Haye warns Tony Bellew that he is in for a "world of hurt" on Saturday night after his opponent accused him of already making up excuses ahead of the bout.

Tony Bellew has admitted that he is "looking forward" to getting in the ring on Saturday night and has told David Haye to drop the excuses.

The two men face off at London's O2 Arena this weekend following weeks of build-up that has threatened to boil over at times.

News emerged earlier this week that Haye had picked up an injury that could potentially put an end to the fight at the last minute, but Bellew puts this down to his opponent already making excuses prior to the much-hyped bout.

"It's here now and I'm looking forward to it," he told reporters at the final press conference ahead of the fight. "I don't really have much to say. It's been a long, hard camp. I've enjoyed it.

"Nearly time to rock and roll. Let's see what happens. The main thing is no excuses. They have been put out to the media. We all get sore, we all get knocks and bumps. This is the combat business, it's called boxing. No excuses. I don't want to hear any of them at all."

In response, Haye warned his rival that he is in for a "world of hurt" following constant put-downs ever since the fight was announced.

"He said he wouldn't beat the old David Haye, but the new David Haye is better than the old one," he told reporters. "Saturday night, you are seeing a real destructive job.

"Knocking him down for 10 seconds does nothing for me. He has made things personal. If he wants to do that, I'll make sure he never does that again. If he believes he can stop what I'm doing, he's in for a world of hurt."

Haye was treated by Hans Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt on Tuesday after complaining of an Achilles injury - the same German doctor that helped with his rehabilitation from a shoulder problem in 2013.