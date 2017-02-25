Tony Bellew describes David Haye as a "disgrace to boxing" ahead of their heavyweight clash at London's O2 Arena next weekend.

During the build-up to the clash at the O2 Arena, Haye has thrown a punch at Bellew in a pre-fight press conference and frequently indicated that he intends to leave Bellew in hospital after their grudge match.

In light of recent serious injuries in the sport, Bellew has been critical of Haye's conduct and he has reiterated that he is unhappy with the former world heavyweight champion's words in recent weeks.

The 34-year-old told Sky Sports News: "He's a disgrace. It's not the way we want our sport to be perceived. We're not in the dark ages.

"I'm trying to give it a good image. I'm not the best one to do it, because I've done some stupid things. I only speak the truth. He's just an idiot, he doesn't think before he speaks. I've got no malice or real nastiness in me to say these vicious, horrible things.

"He carries the sport in a bad way. I'm not saying I'm a saint by any stretch of the imagination, because I'm not, but I'm nowhere near this clown's level. He is just a disgrace to boxing."

Bellew is making the step up from cruiserweight to take the fight with Haye, who is making his first appearance in the ring since May.