British lightweight Anthony Crolla says he is confident of reclaiming his world title when he faces WBA champion Jorge Linares in a rematch on March 25.

Crolla suffered a unanimous points defeat to Linares at the Manchester Arena, but he has been given an immediate rematch by the Venezuelan who will return to the same venue on March 25.

Linares was given the verdict by margins of 117-111, 115-113 and 115-114 respectively, but Crolla insists that he can reclaim his belt in front of his home supporters.

The 30-year-old said: "I see Jorge as the best lightweight in the world and I want to be the best lightweight in the world. I came up short on the night against the better man - with improvements, I believe I can change the result this time around.

"The better the opponent, the better I will perform. I'm improving still as a fighter and athlete despite turning 30 recently. I want to be remembered as someone who took on the best around and be mentioned in the same breath as them."

Crolla had previously gone 10 bouts without defeat before his setback against Linares in the second defence of his belt.