Usain Bolt has lost his Olympic gold relay medal from the 2008 Games after Jamaican teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

Carter was part of the Jamaican quartet that won the 4x100m in Beijing, but a doping sample from the 31-year-old was found to contain the banned substance stimulant methylhexaneamine.

As a result, Bolt, who completed a 'triple triple' at the Rio Games last summer after winning gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, will have to hand back one of his nine Olympic gold meals.

Carter was also part of the squad that won the event at the London Games in 2012.

Trinidad & Tobago have now been awarded the 2008 relay gold, with Japan upgraded from bronze to silver and Brazil, who came in fourth, on the podium with bronze.