Hungary 'withdrawing bid to host 2024 Olympics'

Hungary reportedly announces that Budapest is withdrawing from the running for the 2024 Olympics.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 19:30 UK

Hungary is reportedly withdrawing its bid to host the summer Olympics in 2024.

Government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs is quoted by Reuters as saying that the central European nation is pulling out of the running to stage the tournament.

Kovacs is said to have broken the news in the wake of a meeting with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, Budapest mayor Istvan Tarlos and the Hungarian Olympic committee.

There were reports that Hungary could scarp its Olympic bid when a petition for a referendum on the campaign reached a quarter of a million signatures.

Budapest was considered a long-shot to land the competition, with LA and Paris also in the running for 2024.

