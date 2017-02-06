Ban on Russian athletes extended until November by IAAF

A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
The International Association of Athletics Federations rules that Russian Federation athletes will be unable to compete in international competition until November.
Monday, February 6, 2017

Russian Federation will not take part in this summer's World Athletics Championships in London after the International Association of Athletics Federations prolonged their suspension from international competition.

The ban relates to state-sponsored doping which first surfaced in November 2015, ruling athletes out of the Rio Olympics last year.

Some Russians may still compete under a neutral banner should they pass testing criteria, with 35 applying to do so, but the country is otherwise not expected to be fully reinstated until November.

Rune Andersen, who led the governing body's investigation, said: "The road map that I outlined clearly states that there will be no reinstatement until the Russian Anti-Doping Agency is functioning.

"If everything goes in accordance to plan there will be a full reinstatement by November 2017. Which means that Russia as a nation, or RusAF [the Russian Athletics Federation], is not recommended by us to be reinstated until that time."

Over 1,000 Russian athletes were a part of the stated-sponsored doping programme between 2011 and 2015.

