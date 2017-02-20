Budapest has "no chance" of 2024 Olympics

The chief organiser of Budapest's bid to host the 2020 Olympics has said that the city has "no chance" of succeeding.

The chief organiser of Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Olympics has said that they have "no chance" of succeeding.

The Hungarian capital is competing with Los Angeles and Paris to host the competition but has faced severe backlash over the proposals, with more than 260,000 Hungarians signing a petition against the bid.

"This ship has sailed, it seems," organiser Balazs Furjes told Inforadio, according to BBC Sport. "Unity has gone up in the air, and lacking that, we stand no chance against Paris or Los Angeles.

"The Hungarian Olympic family, the capital, Parliament, and the government have all made unified decisions. Now I see that cause ran aground, even though a 120-year-old Hungarian dream had a palpable chance of coming true."

The decision on the host city will be revealed this September.