Sports Mole previews Sunday’s Wimbledon fourth-round match between Nicolas Jarry and Cameron Norrie, including predictions, head-to-head and their tournament so far.

Nicolas Jarry aims to end Britain's hope of a Wimbledon quarter-finalist on the men's side when he takes on Cameron Norrie in Sunday's fourth round.

The Chilean has recorded some impressive wins to reach the second week at the Championships for the first time, and another victory would see him into the quarter-finals of a Major for the first time; however, he must beat a home favourite and former semi-finalist to achieve this feat.

Match preview

Jarry probably never expected to make it into the second week of Wimbledon when he found himself two sets down against Holger Rune in the first round.

Having exited in round one at six previous Grand Slams, a familiar outcome seemed likely against the Dane, only for the 29-year-old to find another level and secure a comeback 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The next two rounds saw the former No. 16 in the world eliminate two promising men on the ATP Tour in Learner Tien and Joao Fonseca, beating the American in straight sets and the latter in four.

By playing clinical tennis in the fourth-set tiebreak, Jarry avoided a final-set shootout with the teenager to secure the win and advance to his first fourth-round match at SW19.

Three of the Chilean's previous five main-draw appearances had seen the 29-year-old exit in the tournament opener, but this year saw him break new ground.

Now at 6-5 overall at the Championships, the three-time ATP champion seeks a seventh win to reach the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for the first time.

On the other side of the net is Norrie, enjoying his best run at the tournament since his semi-final in 2022.

Having now surpassed his 2023 performance (second round) and last year's (third round), the 29-year-old former British No. 1 may have his sights set on matching his 2022 run on home soil.

Although that achievement is contingent on possibly knocking out either Carlos Alcaraz or Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals, the left-handed 29-year-old cannot look too far ahead entering his quarter-final match.

Friday’s 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3 victory over Mattia Bellucci was Norrie’s first in straight sets at this year’s Championships, where he holds an overall record of 14-7, and he could notch his 15th win at the expense of the towering Chilean.

Success for the five-time ATP champion would be positive news for the Brits, who have already seen Jack Draper exit in the second round again, and they hope to have at least one men’s quarter-finalist this year.

Tournament so far

Nicolas Jarry:

First round: vs. Holger Rune 4-6 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4

Second round: vs. Learner Tien 6-2 6-2 6-3

Third round: vs. Joao Fonseca 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-6[4]

Cameron Norrie:

First round: vs. Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 3-6 6-4 7-6[3]

Second round: vs. Frances Tiafoe 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-5

Third round: vs. Mattia Bellucci 7-6(5) 6-4 6-3

Head To Head

Miami Masters (2018) - First round: Jarry 7-6(3) 6-2

Jarry and Norrie face off for the second time on the ATP Tour, with the Chilean winning in straight sets when they met seven years ago in Miami.

The No. 143 player is at 9-13 for the season, considerably behind the Briton's 19-15 record, highlighting Norrie as the favourite and emphasising the gap in competitive form.

We say: Norrie to win in five sets

Jarry is undoubtedly toughened by his comeback from two sets down to beat Rune in the opening round and his victories over two promising young players in Fonseca and Tien.

Nevertheless, Norrie, buoyed by home support, should edge a contest that is likely to ebb and flow throughout.



Anthony Brown Written by

Previews by email