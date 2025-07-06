Sports Mole previews Monday’s Wimbledon fourth-round match between Mirra Andreeva and Emma Navarro, including predictions, head-to-head and their tournament so far.

Fresh off defeating a second ex-Wimbledon champion, Emma Navarro faces teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva, aiming to reach consecutive last-eight matches at the Championships.

Andreeva has yet to drop a set en route to Monday's fourth-round clash and hopes to maintain her form as she strives to reach her first quarter-final at SW19.

Match preview

Andreeva has surged into the fourth round of Wimbledon this year, already matching her debut run in 2023 when she came through qualifying to reach the second week at the All England Club.

The teenager's result last year was disappointing as she was knocked out early by Brenda Fruhvirtova in a match that lasted two hours and six minutes.

In her third main draw appearance at the tournament, the 18-year-old has had an even smoother journey than in her debut two years ago, aided by facing opponents outside the top 50 in Mayar Sherif (No. 86), Lucia Bronzetti (No. 63) and Hailey Baptiste (No. 55).

Defeating Baptiste on Saturday marked her 10th Grand Slam victory of 2025, making her the youngest since Caroline Wozniacki in 2008 to win so many matches in a calendar year.

Having lost to Madison Keys two years ago, the world No. 7 aims to outlast Navarro in Monday's top-10 clash and reach the quarter-finals.

Navarro enters the last-16 match fresh after beating another former Wimbledon champion, with Saturday’s comeback victory over Barbora Krejcikova marking her seventh win at the Championships.

After a first-round exit two years ago, the 24-year-old advanced to the quarter-finals last year, beating compatriot Coco Gauff in the fourth round, and now seeks another top-10 victory to match her 2024 run.

By defeating Krejcikova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, Navarro overcame the Czech defending champion, who had won four consecutive matches at SW19 in three sets, but the 10th seed outlasted the 2024 champion despite dropping the first set.

The upshot of that third-round match means none of the last three women’s singles champions — Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova and Krejcikova — remain in the draw; the 24-year-old American, now with a 24-16 record in 2025, aims to secure her 25th win and reach the quarter-finals consecutively.

Only Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka (six each) have reached more fourth rounds at the majors than Navarro (five) over the past two years, highlighting her consistency in reaching the second week at the leading tournaments.

Looking to improve her 7-2 career record at Wimbledon, Navarro, who has already beaten two former champions — Petra Kvitova and Krejcikova — now aims to outlast the fast-rising teenager.

Tournament so far

Mirra Andreeva:

First round: vs. Mayar Sherif 6-3 6-3

Second round: vs. Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 7-6(4)

Third round: vs. Hailey Baptiste 6-1 6-3

Emma Navarro:

First round: vs. Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-1

Second round: vs. Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-2

Third round: vs. Barbora Krejcikova 2-6 6-3 6-4

Head To Head

Cincinnati (2024) - First round: Andreeva 6-2 6-2

Andreeva and Navarro have faced each other once on the WTA Tour, with the Russian teenager winning in straight sets last year in Cincinnati.

The 18-year-old has a 35-10 win-loss record this season, better than the American's 24-16, though Navarro has performed better on grass this year, reaching the quarter-finals at Queen's and Bad Homburg, while the seventh seed exited early in Berlin and could not win consecutive matches in Bad Homburg.

Interestingly, Navarro has lost three of her last four matches against top-10 players this season, contrasting with Andreeva, who has secured five wins in nine encounters with elite players in 2025.

We say: Navarro to win in three sets



Anthony Brown Written by

Previews by email

Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game! Click here to get's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Although Monday's match could go either way, Navarro’s recent resilience in the third round, marginally better serving on grass and her pre-tournament form favour her to reach the last eight at SW19 at the expense of Andreeva.