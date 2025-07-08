Sports Mole previews Wednesday’s Wimbledon quarter-final between Mirra Andreeva and Belinda Bencic, including predictions, head-to-head and their tournament so far.

Fresh off becoming the youngest player since Maria Sharapova in 2005 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-final, Mirra Andreeva takes on Belinda Bencic in Wednesday's battle between the first-time SW19 quarter-finalists.

While Andreeva still has much of her career ahead of her and is expected to reach more quarter-finals, the 28-year-old finally ended her fourth-round curse by beating Ekaterina Alexandrova in two tight sets, setting up a first-ever meeting between these two players on the women's tour.

Match preview

Having faced Emma Navarro in a top-10 clash that was anticipated to be unpredictable, Andreeva outplayed the American for the second time on tour, improving to 2-0 in their head-to-head with a 6-2, 6-3 victory on Centre Court on Monday.

Despite possible nerves with Roger Federer watching, the teenager had too much power for the American, who had little opportunity to showcase her variety as the Russian sensation kept her on the back foot.

Andreeva, who has yet to lose serve more than twice in any match en route to the last eight, broke the 10th seed six times from seven opportunities, and such clinical efficiency on return bodes well against the experienced Swiss player.

Having reached consecutive Grand Slam quarter-finals for the first time in her burgeoning career, Andreeva now aims for her second semi-final at this level after reaching the French Open semi-finals 12 months ago.

The 18-year-old, fresh off her sixth top-10 win of 2025 to improve to 36-10 for the season, should feel optimistic about her chances of claiming her eighth career win at Wimbledon.

Opposite her across the net is Bencic, a nine-time WTA titlist and Olympic champion in 2021, who reversed her recent loss to Alexandrova in Bad Homburg to reach the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time.

After defeats to Victoria Azarenka (2015), Angelique Kerber (2018) and Iga Swiatek two years ago, the Swiss star entered this year's last 16 hoping to be fourth-time lucky.

That looked uncertain after she faced the player who defeated her recently in Bad Homburg, where she managed just three games, but the former world No. 4 played solid tennis to beat the 18th seed 7-6(4), 6-4.

Having emulated Martina Hingis, Timea Bacsinszky and Viktorija Golubic by becoming the fourth Swiss woman to reach this stage at Wimbledon, Bencic, who missed the French Open due to an arm injury and was absent from the tour from September 2023 to October 2024 for maternity leave, is now just one win away from a second Grand Slam semi-final.

The 28-year-old, whose previous quarter-final at a Slam came at the US Open in 2021, last reached the semi-finals at this level in 2019; however, she aims to capitalise on her current momentum at SW19 to end a six-year drought for a Slam semi-final, beating her teenage opponent.

Tournament so far

Mirra Andreeva:

First round: vs. Mayar Sherif 6-3 6-3

Second round: vs. Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 7-6(4)

Third round: vs. Hailey Baptiste 6-1 6-3

Fourth round: vs. Emma Navarro 6-2 6-3

Belinda Bencic:

First round: vs. Alycia Parks 6-0 6-3

Second round: vs. Elsa Jacquemot 4-6 6-1 6-2

Third round: vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4 3-6 7-6(10-7)

Fourth round: vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(4) 6-4

Head To Head

Andreeva and Bencic face off for the first time on the women’s tour, with the winner taking a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

While Andreeva has hit more aces (9-5) and won more first-serve points (72%-69%), the world No. 35 has performed better on second serves, winning 61% of points compared to the teenager's 52%.

However, the world No. 35 has a record of 2-5 against top-10 opponents, having lost her last two matches against Madison Keys and Coco Gauff at Indian Wells and Madrid.

We say: Andreeva to win in three sets

Although Andreeva has yet to drop a set en route to Wednesday's quarter-final, Bencic, who has won 17 return games at Wimbledon to the seventh seed’s 19, could push the match into a decider.

Nonetheless, the 18-year-old's power is expected to carry her past the Swiss, setting up a semi-final clash with either Iga Swiatek or Liudmila Samsonova.



Anthony Brown Written by

