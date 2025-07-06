Sports Mole previews Monday’s Wimbledon fourth-round match between Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov, including predictions, head-to-head and their tournament so far.

Jannik Sinner has dropped just 17 games on his way to the Wimbledon fourth round, where he faces 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov on Monday.

The No. 1 seed appears to have recovered from a disappointing defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final and a surprising exit at the hands of Alexander Bublik in Halle to reach another last 16 at the Championships, and he enters a sixth ATP Tour meeting with the Bulgarian aiming to extend his winning run against the nine-time titlist.

Match preview

Although Pedro Martinez seemed to be battling a shoulder problem in Saturday’s third round, Sinner was in no mood to help the Spaniard, defeating his opponent 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 in one hour and 55 minutes.

With only 17 games dropped in rounds one, two and three, the world No. 1 has matched the Open Era record set by Jan Kodes in 1972, further emphasising his dominance and efficiency.

While observers already anticipate a semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic, the 23-year-old is not looking that far ahead, as Dimitrov’s variety presents a challenge for opponents when he plays at a high level.

Nevertheless, Sinner unquestionably enters Monday’s match as the favourite to progress at the All England Club, where he is aiming to reach the quarter-final for the fourth consecutive year.

The 19-time ATP titlist has now improved to 16-4 overall at Wimbledon before his last-16 clash with the seasoned Bulgarian, who hopes to be the third player after Alcaraz and Bublik to beat the Italian star in 2025.

That remains uncertain given the top seed’s ruthless efficiency and four-match winning streak against the Bulgarian, who makes it to the fourth round for the third straight year.

Dimitrov, a semi-finalist in 2014, has not advanced beyond the fourth round since then, losing at this stage in 2017, 2023 and 2024.

Having fallen to Roger Federer in 2017, Holger Rune in 2023 and Daniil Medvedev last year, the 34-year-old aims to turn his fortunes around against the world No. 1.

Despite previous setbacks, the former world No. 3 reaches the last 16 having dropped just one set en route to another Wimbledon appearance, although his straight-set victories have been against the world No. 82 (Yoshihito Nishioka) and No. 165 (Sebastian Ofner).

Having improved to 25-14 at the Championships, Dimitrov seeks a 26th win to end an 11-year wait for a quarter-final in these parts.

Tournament so far

Jannik Sinner:

First round: vs. Luca Nardi 6-4 6-3 6-0

Second round: vs. Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3

Third round: vs. Pedro Martinez 6-1 6-3 6-1

Grigor Dimitrov:

First round: vs. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2 6-3 6-4

Second round: vs. Corentin Moutet 7-5 4-6 7-5 7-5

Third round: vs. Sebastian Ofner 6-3 6-4 7-6(0)

Head To Head

French Open (2024) – Quarter-final: Sinner 6-2 6-4 7-6(3)

Miami Masters (2024) - Final: Sinner 6-3 6-1

Beijing (2023) – Quarter-final: Sinner 6-4 3-6 6-2

Miami Masters (2023) - Round of 32: Sinner 6-3 6-4

Rome Masters (2020) - Round of 16: Dimitrov 4-6 6-4 6-4

Since beating Sinner in their first encounter on the ATP Tour in Rome five years ago, Dimitrov has failed in four attempts to repeat that success over the Italian, who leads their head-to-head 4-1.

Although Monday will mark the players’ first clash on grass, the Italian has won three matches on hard courts and last year’s quarter-final at the French Open, notably dropping just one set in Beijing from the 10 played.

We say: Sinner to win in three sets

Although Dimitrov has the variety to make Sinner think, the top seed’s power on both wings, on serve and return, makes him almost certain to reach the last eight against Ben Shelton or Lorenzo Sonego.



While some back Dimitrov to take a set off the world No. 1, betting on the top-ranked player to win in straight sets is the safest choice against everyone except Alcaraz, and the three-time Major winner should advance over the 19th seed.