Sports Mole previews Monday’s Wimbledon fourth-round match between Iga Swiatek and Clara Tauson, including predictions, head-to-head and their tournament so far.

Iga Swiatek seeks a spot in another Wimbledon quarter-final when she takes on Clara Tauson in Monday’s fourth-round contest.

The Dane was winless at the Championships until this year, and her recent scalp of 2022 champion Elena Rybakina ought to give the 23rd seed much-needed confidence ahead of a third meeting with the five-time Grand Slam champion.

Match preview

Excluding her first-set blip against Caty McNally, Swiatek has played commendably at this year’s Championships, carrying her Bad Homburg momentum into the third Grand Slam of 2025.

The Polish star was a beaten finalist at the WTA 500 event in Germany on the eve of Wimbledon, and while Jessica Pegula faltered in the opening round, the runner-up has thrived in her sixth main-draw appearance at SW19.

With two comfortable straight-set wins in rounds one and three and a resounding response to beat McNally in the second round after dropping set one, the eighth seed is aiming to notch only her 15th career victory at the All England Club, where she holds a 14-5 record heading into Monday.

Swiatek, whose run to the title match in Bad Homburg was her first final in over a year since claiming the French Open title in 2024, is 38-11 for the season and aims to record a 39th win at the expense of the 22-year-old.

The eighth seed's latest win saw the Pole's career Grand Slam record improve to 96-20, with her 82.8% win rate recently surpassing Martina Hingis's (82.7%) to move to 11th in the Open Era.

Indeed, the in-form 24-year-old is the undeniable favourite to reach another quarter-final, matching her 2023 performance.

Standing in the way of the 22-time WTA champion is Tauson, who recorded a statement victory to eliminate 2023 champion Rybakina on Saturday.

The Dane played a clinical first-set tie-break to take the lead and did not look back in the second, securing a 7-6(8), 6-3 win over the Kazakhstani, who had never exited Wimbledon before the fourth round in four previous appearances.

Aiming to build on that victory, Tauson, who is effectively now playing with house money at the third major of the year, seeks to notch her 28th win of 2025 and improve a 27-13 record this season.

Having never progressed past the opening round at the All England Club, Tauson has demonstrated resilience to secure a comeback win in the opening round, edge out two tight sets in the second round, and stun one of the most consistent players at Wimbledon to reach only her second-ever fourth round at a Grand Slam.

Now, the world No. 22, who lost to Ons Jabeur in her 2024 round-four match at the French Open, aims to be on the right side of a last-16 result this time around to progress among the elite eight at SW19.

Tournament so far

Iga Swiatek:

First round: vs. Polina Kudermetova 7-5 6-1

Second round: vs. Caty McNally 5-7 6-2 6-1

Third round: vs. Danielle Collins 6-2 6-3

Clara Tauson:

First round: vs. Heather Watson 2-6 6-4 6-3

Second round: vs. Anna Kalinskaya 6-3 7-6 (10)

Third round: vs. Elena Rybakina 7-6(8) 6-3

Head To Head

Indian Wells (2022) - Round of 32: Iga Swiatek 6-7(3) 6-2 6-1

Fed Cup (2019) - Round Robin: Iga Swiatek 6-3 7-6(7)

Although Swiatek is unbeaten in both meetings with Tauson, neither match has gone smoothly for the Pole, who needed a comeback triumph three years ago at Indian Wells and claimed two tight sets in a Fed Cup encounter in 2019.

While Swiatek's results at Wimbledon pale in comparison to those at other majors — she is a two-time semi-finalist in Australia, a four-time champion at Roland Garros and a one-time victor at Flushing Meadows — her 14-5 record still surpasses Tauson's 3-3 at the event, where the Dane was winless until this year.

We say: Swiatek to win in two sets



Swiatek has won her last seven matches against players ranked outside the top 20, and the in-form Pole, whose performances on grass this year have been satisfying, is backed to reach another Wimbledon quarter-final at the expense of Tauson.