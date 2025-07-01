Sports Mole previews Wednesday’s Wimbledon second-round match between Cameron Norrie and Frances Tiafoe, including predictions, head-to-head and their tournament so far.

Wimbledon 2022 semi-finalist Cameron Norrie aims to break a losing streak against Frances Tiafoe when they face each other in Wednesday’s second round.

The former British No. 1 defeated veteran Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday, while Tiafoe comfortably beat Elmer Moller to set up their fourth meeting on the ATP Tour.

Match preview

Starting Monday's tournament opener against Bautista Agut, Norrie sought to end a poor run on the surface after early defeats to Jakub Mensik at the Queen's Club Championships and Billy Harris at the Eastbourne Open.

The 29-year-old was successful, avoiding a first-round exit at the Championships for the first time since 2018.

However, the former world No. 8’s difficulty progressing deep into his home Grand Slam remains, with his 2022 semi-final run an exception for the five-time ATP title-holder.

Apart from that notable run three years ago, Norrie has been knocked out in the second round twice and the third round twice, highlighting his less-than-impressive performance at the Championships, where he now stands with a 12-7 record before facing Tiafoe in round two.

Having just broken a three-match losing streak across two surfaces, after losing to Novak Djokovic at the French Open, Mensik and Harris, the world No. 61 with a 17-15 season record, now aims for his 18th win to survive the world No. 12. Similar to Norrie, Tiafoe's preparation for the third Grand Slam of the year was limited, with the American competing at Queen's after the clay season.

That outing in London ended with a straight-set defeat to Briton Dan Evans, and the 27-year-old chose not to participate in other tournaments before the ongoing event.

While Big Foe’s chances of going deep at this Major are uncertain, he has reached the third round four years running and aims for his fifth, hoping to beat the home player.

Monday's victory improved the 12th seed’s record at SW19 to 13-7, and Tiafoe is eager to thrive despite most supporters backing the former British No. 1.

After reaching his first French Open quarter-final last month, the American seeks progress at the Grand Slam where he has won 13 matches — more than at the Australian (11) and French Opens (eight), but considerably fewer than at the US Open (22) — setting up a potential third-round clash with in-form Jiri Lehecka, who faces Mattia Bellucci on Wednesday.

Tournament so far

Cameron Norrie:

First round: vs. Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 3-6 6-4 7-6[3]

Frances Tiafoe:

First round: vs. Elmer Moller 6-3 6-4 6-2

Head To Head

Vienna (2024) - Round of 32: Tiafoe 6-4 7-6(4)

Indian Wells (2023) - Quarter-final: Tiafoe 6-4 6-4

Delray Beach (2021) - Quarter-final: Norrie 6-0 3-6 6-4

Although Norrie claimed their first encounter on the ATP Tour, Tiafoe has responded with back-to-back wins to lead 2-1.

With previous matches on hard courts, Wednesday's clash will be their first on grass, adding an extra element of intrigue and uncertainty for both.

Facing a 1-7 record against top-20 opponents over the past 52 weeks — one of those losses being inflicted by Tiafoe in Vienna last year — Norrie will hope for another big win over such players after upsetting Daniil Medvedev at Roland Garros in May.

We say: Tiafoe to win in four sets



While Norrie has strong support from the crowd, the former world No. 8 — whose Wimbledon performances have generally been underwhelming aside from his 2022 semi-final run — is expected to be outplayed by Tiafoe, who has reached the third round in four consecutive years and is favoured to make it five at his expense.