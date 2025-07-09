Sports Mole previews Thursday’s Wimbledon semi-final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova, including predictions, head-to-head and their tournament so far.

Anticipate exciting ball-striking from both players on Thursday as Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova face off in a mouthwatering Wimbledon semi-final.

Both women edged past difficult moments in their quarter-final wins, although Sabalenka’s match against Laura Siegemund was more tense, coming back from behind to win, setting up a ninth meeting with Anisimova, who fought off a second-set comeback from Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to secure a straight-sets win.

Match preview

Sabalenka’s opponents had raised their level to bring out her best in rounds one to four, but on Tuesday, the world No. 1 faced a different challenge: Siegemund’s slicing game.

The German veteran, in only her second Grand Slam quarter-final, kept the top seed under pressure for nearly three hours with her tactical play — wasting time before serving and stalling on returns — but the leading player found a way to prevail in the 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Now into her third Wimbledon semi-final, after performances in 2021 and 2023, Sabalenka aims to finally reach her first final at SW19.

The world No. 1’s previous attempts ended in disappointment against Karolina Pliskova and Ons Jabeur — both in three sets — but the Belarusian hopes to make it third-time lucky against talented Anisimova.

Sabalenka, who aims to improve her 16-5 record at the All England Club and now holds a tour-leading 47 wins in 2025, hopes to reach her eighth final this year and her first at Wimbledon.

Standing in her way is Anisimova, who has historically been a thorn in the side of the No. 1 seed, evidenced by her five victories over the world No. 1.

Only Iga Swiatek (eight wins), Coco Gauff (six) and Donna Vekic (six) have beaten Sabalenka more often, highlighting how much the American pushes the top seed.

The 23-year-old has performed well on grass this year, winning 11 matches on the surface en route to reaching the Queen's final and her first Wimbledon semi-final.

Having taken a break from tennis mid-2023 due to mental health issues, Anisimova has returned strongly in the last 18 months, reaching her first final in Canada last August and claiming her maiden 1000-level title in Qatar earlier this year.

Having failed to qualify at SW19 12 months ago, the American youngster has improved on her 2023 quarter-final run to reach a maiden semi-final at the All England Club and her second last-four Grand Slam appearance following a positive run at the 2019 French Open, where she lost in three sets to Ashleigh Barty.

That semi-final was played in her teens, and the 23-year-old hopes for a different outcome this time for a shot at glory in Saturday’s final.

Tournament so far

Aryna Sabalenka:

First round: vs. Carson Branstine 6-1 7-5

Second round: vs. Marie Bouzkova 7-6(4) 6-4

Third round: vs. Emma Raducanu 7-6(6) 6-4

Fourth round: vs. Elise Mertens 6-4 7-6(4)

Quarter-final: vs. Laura Siegemund 4-6 6-2 6-4

Amanda Anisimova:

First round: vs. Yulia Putintseva 6-0 6-0

Second round: vs. Renata Zarazua 6-4 6-3

Third round: vs. Dalma Galfi 6-3 5-7 6-3

Fourth round: vs. Linda Noskova 6-2 5-7 6-4

Quarter-final: vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 7-6(9)

Head To Head

French Open (2025) - Fourth round: Sabalenka 7-5 6-3

Toronto (2024) - Quarter-final: Anisimova 6-4 6-2

Australian Open (2024) - Fourth round: Sabalenka 6-3 6-2

Rome (2022) - Quarter-final: Sabalenka 4-6 6-3 6-2

Madrid (2022) - First round: Anisimova 6-2 3-6 6-4

Charleston (2022) - Round of 16: Anisimova 3-6 6-4 6-3

French Open (2019) - Second round: Anisimova 6-4 6-2

Australian Open (2019) - Third round: Anisimova 6-3 6-2

Although Anisimova lost their most recent encounter at this year’s French Open, she leads their head-to-head 5-3 and enters their ninth meeting seeking a sixth victory.

However, Sabalenka has won three of their last four matches, after losing their first four contests.

Now meeting for the fifth time at a Grand Slam and for the first time on grass, the world No. 1 aims for a third straight victory over the 13th seed at a Major, with the head-to-head at Slams tied at 2-2.

Sabalenka boasts a 7-1 semi-final record this year, compared to Anisimova's 2-1, though her only defeat came on grass in Berlin against Marketa Vondrousova, giving some hope to the American.

We say: Sabalenka to win in three sets

While Sabalenka will be pleased to face someone whose game differs from Siegemund’s, Anisimova’s fiery shot-making and her previous success over the Belarusian suggest the semi-final could go either way.

Yet, the American’s aggressive style also leaves her vulnerable — she has double-faulted 31 times so far, and her forehand can falter.

Therefore, we back the world No. 1 to play slightly cleaner tennis and edge out Anisimova for a place in the final against either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic.



Anthony Brown Written by

