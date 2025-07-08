Sports Mole previews Tuesday’s Wimbledon quarter-final match between Amanda Anisimova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, including predictions, head-to-head and their tournament so far.

A semi-final spot beckons for Amanda Anisimova or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Wimbledon when both players tussle in Tuesday’s quarter-final.

Having come through a titanic last-16 match against hard-hitting Linda Noskova, the American youngster, participating in her second quarter-final match at the Championships, aims to outlast her Russian opponent, who overcame an electronic line-calling mishap against Sonay Kartal to reach the last eight after a nine-year wait.

Match preview

After a strong grass-court season, Anisimova entered her fourth main-draw appearance at the All England Club probably feeling confident about her chances for a positive run in London.

The 23-year-old was a finalist at Queen's, where she was defeated by Tatjana Maria's slicing game in the title match, before progressing to the quarter-finals in Berlin, where she fell to Liudmila Samsonova.

Having reached the last eight at Wimbledon in her previous main-draw appearance three years ago before taking a break from tennis, Anisimova, who is 29-12 for the season and 10-2 on grass, aims to reach the semi-final of a major for the first time since her impressive run as a teenager to the French Open semi-finals in 2019.

Beating a battle-hardened opponent will not be straightforward, but the hard-hitting American, who has also overcome adversity en route to the quarter-final, will back herself for success at Pavlyuchenkova’s expense.

The 34-year-old, like her Russian opponent, has come through multiple challenging three-set matches to progress at the Championships and will not shy away from another drawn-out contest on Tuesday.

While Pavlyuchenkova won her fourth-round match against Kartal in straight sets, she needed to save a set point in the opener before claiming the eventual first-set shootout en route to a 7-6(3), 6-4 victory.

The seasoned player was irked by an electronic line-calling failure in the opening set, which saw her lose that service game and face set point in the next one; however, the one-time Grand Slam runner-up refocused to overcome that setback before sealing her first two-set victory at this year’s Championships.

After showing much-needed resilience to come from a set down in rounds one and three against Ajla Tomljanovic and Naomi Osaka respectively, the world No. 50 is undeniably battle-hardened ahead of her first quarter-final at the All England Club since 2016.

Having exited in three tournament-opening matches, as well as the second and third rounds since that run nine years ago, the seasoned Russian player, who has reached two Grand Slam quarter-finals in the same season for the first time since 2011 — French Open and US Open — hopes for a different outcome from 14 years ago in order to reach a maiden semi-final match at SW19.

While she already has experience of reaching a grass-court semi-final at Eastbourne this year, her first-ever last-four match on this surface, replicating the same at a major will be a significantly superior achievement for the player who carries an impressive 7-1 season record on grass into Tuesday's mouth-watering contest with Anisimova.

Tournament so far

Amanda Anisimova:

First round: vs. Yulia Putintseva 6-0 6-0

Second round: vs. Renata Zarazaa 6-4 6-3

Third round: vs. Dalma Galfi 6-3 5-7 6-3

Fourth round: vs. Linda Noskova 6-2 5-7 6-4

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova:

First round: vs. Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6 6-3 6-2

Second round: vs. Ashlyn Krueger 7-6(4) 6-4

Third round: vs. Naomi Osaka 3-6 6-4 6-4

Fourth round: vs. Sonay Kartal 7-6(3) 6-4

Head To Head

Washington (2024) - Round of 16: Anisimova 6-1 6-7(4) 6-4

Auckland (2024) - Round of 32: Anisimova 7-5 6-4

Indian Wells (2018) - Round of 64: Anisimova 6-4 6-1

Anisimova is 3-0 against Pavlyuchenkova ahead of their fourth meeting on the women’s tour, albeit the first at a Grand Slam.

With the American youngster’s three victories all coming on hard courts, the 34-year-old former world No. 11 will hope for a different outcome on the lawns of Wimbledon.

Both players have had commendable grass-court records this year, with Anisimova's 10-2 slightly superior to Pavlyuchenkova's 7-1.

However, the world No. 12 has won seven of her most recent matches against women ranked No. 50 or lower, with the exception of that defeat against the unique style of Maria at Queen's, while her opponent has a mixed 2-4 record against top-20 opponents.

We say: Anisimova to win in three sets



