Former world number one Iga Swiatek belatedly completed the set of Grand Slam finals by thumping Belinda Bencic to reach the Wimbledon women's singles showpiece.

The five-time Grand Slam winner already had major titles to show from Roland-Garros and the US Open before travelling to SW19, where she had never been past the quarter-finals prior to 2025.

However, Swiatek dismantled Bencic 6-2 6-0 on Centre Court to storm into the final, thus becoming the only active WTA player to reach a Grand Slam final on hard, grass and clay courts.

The eighth seed needed just one hour and 11 minutes to wrap up a crushing win over her beleaguered Swiss foe, whom she fired 25 winners past while converting five of the eight break points she fashioned.

In the history of the Open Era, only two women have ever dropped fewer games in a Wimbledon semi-final; Billie Jean King lost just one vs. Rosie Casals in 1969, 40 years before Venus Williams's 6-1 6-0 win over Dinara Safina.

Standing in Swiatek's way of SW19 glory will be the American Amanda Anisimova, who earlier in the day upset world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set spectacular 6-4 4-6 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam final.

The world number 12 also became just the third player to defeat the Belarusian on all three surfaces after Kiki Bertens and Marketa Vondrousova, and her showdown with Swiatek on Saturday will mark a marquee first-ever meeting at the top level between the two finalists.