Emma Raducanu's extremely valiant efforts were in vain as the British number one was eliminated from Wimbledon in the third round by world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

The home crowd came onto Centre Court with both hope and expectation following a blistering start to Raducanu's SW19 run, including a second-round success over 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova to set up a tie with Sabalenka.

The 22-year-old more than held her own against the top seed, but Sabalenka found a sixth gear when it mattered most to triumph 7-6[6] 6-4 and reach the last 16 of the Grand Slam tournament.

Following a break apiece in the first set, Raducanu's extraordinary resilience came to the fore in the 10th game, where she saved an astonishing seven set points on serve and followed up that great escape with a break for 6-5.

However, Sabalenka responded immediately before saving the British number one's first set point in the tie-breaker, quickly reeling off three straight points to claim the opener.

Not at all discouraged by that narrow defeat, Raducanu roared into a 4-1 second-set lead but crucially missed the chance for a double break, after which Sabalenka proved too hot to handle.

The world number one laid any fears to rest with a fabulous five-game winning streak to see off Raducanu, who battled remarkably hard after an injury scare in the first set following a slip, and Elise Mertens now lies in wait for Sabalenka.

Two Britons remain at Wimbledon after Raducanu exit

With Raducanu bidding an emotional farewell to a boisterous Centre Court, only two Britons are still flying the Union Jack high for the home nation at this year's Championships.

Rising star Sonay Kartal continued her eye-catching SW19 run with a 6-4 6-2 triumph over French qualifier Diane Parry, thus reaching round four of a Grand Slam for the first time ever.

The 23-year-old now prepares to meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a place in the quarter-finals, while 2022 semi-finalist Cameron Norrie will also be vying for a last-eight place.

The last Briton standing in the men's singles competition followed up his statement win over Frances Tiafoe by conquering Italy's Mattia Bellucci 7-6[5] 6-4 6-3 on Friday, and Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry now stands in his way of a quarter-final berth.