Cameron Norrie follows Andy Murray's example to triumph in an epic five-setter with Nicolas Jarry in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie followed in the footsteps of Andy Murray with an epic five-set triumph over Nicolas Jarry in the last 16 of the Wimbledon men's singles championships.

Norrie's Chilean opponent was on his way to pulling off an extraordinary comeback from two sets down, but the former British number one came good in the final set to succeed 6-3 7-6[4] 6-7[7] 6-7[5] 6-3 in an engrossing four-hour and 26-minute scrap.

Norrie survived an astonishing barrage of aces from the South American qualifier, who served a stunning 46 to make the Briton's eight appear trivial, but the world number 61 saved each of the eight break points that Jarry fashioned.

Thanks to that diligent defensive effort and final hold to love to see out the match, Norrie became the third-oldest British man to reach a Wimbledon singles quarter-final at 29 years and 312 days, only younger than Murray in 2017 and Roger Taylor in 1973.

Currently down at 61st in the world, Norrie is also just the third male player ranked outside the top 50 to reach a Grand Slam singles quarter-final this year, alongside Lorenzo Sonego at the Australian Open and Alexander Bublik at the French Open.

Thanks to a ninth win from 10 matches on SW19's Court One, Norrie is facing a potential quarter-final battle with Carlos Alcaraz if the defending champion can make it past Andrey Rublev in Sunday's headline act.

Sonay Kartal bows out after controversial point replay

However, Norrie is now the final Briton flying the Union Jack high in the singles competition, as Sonay Kartal's dream run came to an end against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Ranked just one place apart in the WTA standings, world number 50 Pavlyuchenkova conquered world number 51 Kartal 7-6[3] 6-4, despite falling victim to a controversial decision in the first set.

In the ninth game of the match with the score at 4-4, Kartal overcooked a backhand and Pavlyuchenkova stopped playing in anticipation of the shot being called out, but the electronic line system failed to kick in.

Kartal ultimately broke Pavlyuchenkova's serve after the point was replayed, but the Russian saved a set point and broke straight back before dominating the tie-breaker.

Following a break apiece to begin the second set, Kartal fatally lost serve in the fifth game and failed to respond again, as she missed out on a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final spot.