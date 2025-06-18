Sports Mole provides the lowdown on all the details ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, including the tournament’s duration, how to watch, improved prize money, the elimination of line judges and adjusted finals start times.

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships will be the 138th edition of the tennis Grand Slam, organised by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The tournament, which is held in Wimbledon, London, and played on grass, will be the third Grand Slam of 2025, following the Australian Open and the French Open, and it will comprise singles, doubles and mixed doubles play.

There will be significant changes at this year’s tournament, including an increase in prize money, changes to the time slots for the women’s and men’s singles finals and the switch to electronic line calling, thus eliminating line judges for the first time in 147 years.

Here, Sports Mole provides the lowdown on the 2025 Championships, considering the tournament's duration, prize money breakdown, the reasons behind the elimination of line judges and how to watch the Slam in various regions.

When is Wimbledon 2025?

The Championships, Wimbledon 2025, is officially set to run for two weeks, from Monday, June 30, to Sunday, July 13, 2025.

What is the Wimbledon 2025 prize money breakdown?

Wimbledon announced a record-breaking total prize fund of £53.5m for the 2025 Championships, representing a significant 7% increase from the 2024 tournament and impressively doubling the prize money offered just a decade ago.

Both the Men's and Women's Singles champions will each take home a staggering £3m, an 11.1% increase on the £2.7m awarded to the 2024 champions.

Even players who exit in the first round of the singles main draw will see a boost, receiving £66,000, a 10% increase year-on-year.

Singles prize money

Champion: £3,000,000

Finalist: £1,520,000

Semi-finalist: £775,000

Quarter-finalist: £400,000

Round of 16: £240,000

Round of 32: £152,000

Round of 64: £99,000

Round of 128: £66,000

Doubles prize money (per pair)

Champion: £680,000

Finalist: £345,000

Semi-finalist: £174,000

Quarter-finalist: £87,500

Round of 16: £43,750

Round of 32: £26,000

Round of 64: £16,500

How to watch Wimbledon 2025

North America (USA): In the United States, the 2025 Wimbledon Championships will be extensively covered by ESPN and its affiliated pay television channels.

Selected live coverage will also be available on terrestrial broadcast through ABC. For streaming, ESPN+ will be a primary platform, while Tennis Channel will also provide coverage.

Europe (UK & Germany): For viewers in the UK, the BBC will continue to be the principal free-to-air broadcaster. Additionally, TNT Sports have acquired the rights to show highlights for the 2025 tournament, taking over a five-year deal previously held by Eurosport.

Africa: Fans across Africa can tune into SuperSport, which will offer multiple feeds daily on channels like SuperSport Tennis, SuperSport Variety 1, and SuperSport Variety 1 Africa.

Official Wimbledon App: The official Wimbledon App (available on the App Store and Google Play Store) provides live, real-time scores, results, match statistics, live radio commentary (Centre Court and No. 1 Court), news updates, video highlights, player profiles and the daily order of play.

How can I follow Wimbledon?

Follow the official Wimbledon handle across all major platforms:

Facebook: Facebook.com/Wimbledon

Twitter(X): @Wimbledon

Instagram: Instagram.com/Wimbledon

YouTube: YouTube.com/Wimbledon

Who won the last edition of the Wimbledon Championships in 2024?

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2024 Wimbledon Championships men’s singles title, retaining his title in a rematch of the 2023 final against Novak Djokovic.

Although the 2023 championship match was a thrilling five-setter, Alcaraz outclassed the 24-time Grand Slam champion 12 months ago in straight sets to seal a 6–2, 6–2, 7–6(4) triumph.

The women’s section crowned a new champion as Barbora Krejcikova beat Jasmine Paolini in three sets — 6–2, 2–6, 6–4 — to secure her maiden crown in London and second Slam overall after her 2021 French Open success.

The men's doubles champions were Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten, while the pairing of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend won the women's doubles title.

Wimbledon eliminates line judges

For the first time in its 147-year history, Wimbledon will eliminate human line judges, implementing automated electronic line calling (Hawk-Eye) on all 18 match courts, including qualifying courts, thereby aligning with other Grand Slams like the Australian and US Opens.

Instead of human calls, the electronic system will call "out" or "fault" if the ball lands outside the line. Although players no longer have challenges, they can request to see the replay on screen.

Why have Wimbledon adjusted finals start times?

The women's and men's singles finals will now begin two hours later at 4:00 PM UK time on Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13, respectively, a shift from the previous title matches beginning at 2:00 PM.

A later start time is particularly beneficial for prime-time viewing in Europe and earlier morning viewing in North and South America, although it may make it more challenging for audiences in East Asia and Australasia.