Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about the 2025 ATP Finals, including TV and streaming options, dates, prize money and who is playing.

As the WTA Finals enters its critical stage in Riyadh, the finest male tennis players the globe has to offer will soon convene for the 2025 ATP Finals.

Even though the year-end tournament is now just a matter of days away, we are still waiting for the eight-strong singles crowd to be completed - indeed, one coveted spot in the group is still up for grabs.

However, the draw for the opening phase of the competition has already been made, and anticipation is fast-growing for the upcoming edition, which will feature seasoned finalists and unfancied underdogs.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about the 2025 ATP Finals, including how to follow the event and the full tournament schedule.

When and where are the 2025 ATP Finals?

The 2025 ATP Finals will be held from November 9 to 16 in the Italian city of Turin, which has staged the event since 2021 and will do so for another two years before the competition is moved to another location in Italy.

Players will compete on indoor hard courts at the Inalpi Arena, which has a seating capacity of 12,350 and is the largest indoor sporting venue in Italy.

Who is playing at the 2025 ATP Finals?

At the time of writing, seven of the eight spots at the ATP Finals have been snatched up, and defending champion Jannik Sinner enters the competition as the second seed behind world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

The home favourite and the Spaniard are not just competing for the trophy, but also the year-end world number one ranking, which will be Alcaraz's if he wins all three of his group matches or two round-robin contests and a semi-final.

Further down the list, Alexander Zverev is seeded third and Novak Djokovic fourth, although the latter is yet to decide for certain whether he will play this year's competition.

The USA's Ben Shelton will make his year-end championships debut here and is one of two American representatives alongside Taylor Fritz, while Alex de Minaur flies the flag high for Australia.

The eighth and final place will go to either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti - the Canadian is currently Turin-bound, but Musetti will steal his spot if he wins the ATP 250 Hellenic Championship in Greece this week.

2025 ATP Finals format

The 2025 ATP Finals singles competition sees eight players enter two groups of four - the 'round-robin' stage - and the top two men in each section will advance to the semi-finals.

This year, there is a Jimmy Connors Group and a Bjorn Borg Group - Alcaraz, Fritz, De Minaur and Djokovic have been drawn together in the former group, while Sinner, Zverev, Shelton and Auger-Aliassime/Musetti will fight it out in the latter section.

If two players are tied on wins, their head-to-head record is used to separate them, and if there is a three-way tie, the first tie-breaker is percentage of sets won, followed by percentage of games won and ATP Rankings if necessary.

2025 ATP Finals singles schedule

All times UK

Sunday, November 9



Round-Robin: 1pm | Not before 7.30pm



Monday, November 10



Round-Robin: 1pm | Not before 7.30pm



Tuesday, November 11



Round-Robin: 1pm | Not before 7.30pm



Wednesday, November 12



Round-Robin: 1pm | Not before 7.30pm



Thursday, November 13



Round-Robin: 1pm | Not before 7.30pm



Friday, November 14



Round-Robin: 1pm | Not before 7.30pm



Saturday, November 15



Semi-finals: 1.30pm | Not before 7.30pm



Sunday, November 16



Final: 5pm



How to watch the 2025 ATP Finals

Viewers in the UK can watch the 2025 ATP Finals on Sky Sports, as well as the corresponding NOW streaming service or via Tennis TV.

A full list of international broadcasters can be found here.

2025 ATP Finals prize money

In the singles tournament, a total of $9,504,000 (£7,235,585) is up for grabs, including a whopping $5,071,000 (£3,860,654) for any man who wins the tournament without losing a single match.

Prize money breakdown:



Undefeated champion: $5,071,000 (£3,860,654)

$5,071,000 (£3,860,654)

Final win: $2,367,000 (£1,802,044)

$2,367,000 (£1,802,044)

Semi-final win: $1,183,500 (£901,022)

$1,183,500 (£901,022)

Round-Robin Match Win: $396,500 (£301,863)

$396,500 (£301,863)

Participation fee: $331,000 (£251,997)

$331,000 (£251,997)

Alternate: $155,000 (£118,005)



Who has won the most ATP Finals titles?

If Djokovic plays and triumphs at the 2025 ATP Finals, the Serbian superstar will extend his record for the most-ever year-end championship titles, having already collected an unprecedented seven crowns.

Djokovic firstly conquered the competition in 2008, before four straight successes from 2012 to 2015, and back-to-back triumphs in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

The 38-year-old's most recent coronation two years ago saw him surpass Roger Federer's six ATP Finals titles, while Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras both won five apiece in their glittering careers.

Fellow competitor Zverev already has two tournament victories under his belt from 2018 and 2021, and the German could equal John McEnroe and Boris Becker's records of three with success in Turin.