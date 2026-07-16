Preview: Fiji vs. Scotland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 16 Jul 2026 14:05

Fiji will play Scotland in the last round for these nations respectively of the Nations Championship for this international window.

While the game will be played in the home of Scottish rugby, Murrayfield, it is the Pacific Islanders who are classed as the home team for this game.

Match preview

Fiji come into this fixture off the back of two defeats in this Nations Championship, having lost to Wales and England.

This has left them at the bottom of the Southern Hemisphere table with 0 points; the only other nation yet to score a point is Italy.

Fiji’s fans will be hopeful their nation can respond with a performance at the very least after the result in their last outing, as England put them to the sword by beating them 73-8.

There will be some confidence coming into this fixture, as they have won two of the last five they have clashed with the Scots, securing a victory last summer at home.

© Imago / Action Plus

Scotland come into this game in flying form as they secured an opening day victory over Argentina in the South American nation before suffering defeat to South Africa.

However, that loss to the Springboks will have filled them with confidence as they put in an incredible performance, leaving the hosts a little shocked.

Yet, Gregor Townsend’s side could not complete the task of securing a first-ever win in South Africa, as they fell short in a 42-28 loss.

Now, they turn their attention to Fiji, and with a win, they could move to top spot in the Northern Hemisphere table, depending on the Ireland and New Zealand result.

Fiji competition form:

L L

Scotland competition form:

W L

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Fiji will be without Simione Kuruvoli, as he was handed a four-week suspension for the red card he got against England.

It is expected Scotland will have to deal with the attacking talent of winger Jiuta Wainiqolo and Kalaveti Ravouvou.

Townsend has taken the decision to make 14 changes to the side that lost to South Africa last weekend for this clash with Fiji.

The only player retained from last weekend's is Gregor Brown, who shifts from lock to number eight.

Fiji expected starting lineup:

15 Salesi Rayasi, 14 Vuate Karawalevu, 13 Kalaveti Ravouvou, 12 Josua Tuisova, 11 Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10 Caleb Muntz, 9 Frank Lomani; 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Tevita Ikanivere, 3 Mesake Doge, 4 Tevita Ratuva, 5 Isoa Nasilasila, 6 Peceli Yato, 7 Lekima Tagitagivalu, 8 Elia Canakaivata

Replacements:

16 Sam Matavesi, 17 Livai Natave, 18 Peni Ravai, 19 Temo Mayanavanua, 20 Levani Botia, 21 Pita-Gus Sowakula, 22 Sam Wye, 23 Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Scotland starting lineup:

15 Tom Jordan, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Ollie Smith, 12 Stafford McDowall, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Fergus Burke, 9 George Horne; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Gregor Hiddleston, 3 D'Arcy Rae, 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Max Williamson, 6 Josh Bayliss, 7 Freddy Douglas, 8 Gregor Brown

Replacements:

16 Seb Stephen, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Zander Fagerson, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Magnus Bradbury, 21 Liam McConnell, 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Sione Tuipulotu

We say: Fiji 17-22 Scotland

Fiji should have a better game than last time out against England, and due to the severe number of changes made by Scotland, it should be a proper test for the European side. However, due to the quality of the Scottish bench, they should be able to see it out.