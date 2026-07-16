Preview: Australia vs. Italy - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 16 Jul 2026 12:45

Australia will host Italy in the final round of their respective Nations Championship campaigns in this international window.

The Wallabies and the Azzurri will be desperate for a win, as the pair have yet to taste victory in this competition.

Match preview

Australia have had two incredibly difficult fixtures so far in this Nations Championship, as they faced Ireland and France.

Andy Farrell’s side earned a late victory against the Wallabies before Joe Schmidt's side suffered another defeat despite an encouraging performance against Les Bleus.

Australia will be looking to take these performances and finally get a result to send Schmidt off with a win in his final game in charge of the Wallabies.

Schmidt’s side have lost their last six Tests, their last win coming in November when they beat Japan.

A win would also bring an end to their long wait for a victory over the Azzurri, as they have not come out on top since November 2018, losing their last two fixtures to the Azzurri.

© Iconsport / Zuma / Icon Sport

Italy are currently aiming to bring an end to their poor recent run of results, as they have suffered defeats in their previous three Tests.

The Azzurri earned their first-ever victory over England in the Six Nations, but since that victory and incredible performance, they have not won a game.

Their loss to Wales was disappointing as they could not make it three wins from five in the Six Nations before losing to Japan in the opening round of the Nations Championship.

Italy’s loss to New Zealand, while it was another defeat, their performance was encouraging, and they should take that into this fixture.

Australia competition form:

L L

Italy competition form:

L L



Team News

© Imago

Schmidt has made three changes to the starting side that lost to France last time out as they look to secure a win in the head coach’s last game in charge.

Carlo Tizzano will start at openside flanker; his club teammate Brandon Paenga-Amosa is starting at hooker, while Harry Potter replaces Dylan Pietsch on the wing.

Italy have made nine changes to the team that they had lining up against New Zealand, with their star Tommaso Menoncello out of the midfield.

The Azzurri are also without Tommaso Allan and Lorenzo Cannone through injury, while Niccolo Cannone misses out through suspension.

Australia starting lineup:

15 Tom Wright, 14 Max Jorgensen, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12 Len Ikitau, 11 Harry Potter, 10 Declan Meredith, 9 Ryan Longergan, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Carlo Tizzano, 6 Rob Valentini, 5 Jeremy Williams, 4 Josh Canham, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 Angus Bell

Replacements:

16 Billy Pollard, 17 James Slipper, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Miles Amatosero, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23. Filipo Daugunu

Italy starting lineup:

15 Lorenzo Pani, 14 Louis Lynagh, 13 Nacho Brex, 12 Paolo Odogwu, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Alessandro Garbisi, 8 Ross Vintcent, 7 Michele Lamaro, 6 Riccardo Favretto, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Giulio Marini, 3 Marco Riccioni, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1 Muhamed Hasa

Replacements:

16 Pablo Dimcheff, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Ion Neculai, 19 Andrea Zambonin, 20 Alessandro Ortombina, 21 Alessandro Fusco, 22 Giacomo Da Re, 23 Leonardo Marin

We say: Australia X-Y Italy

The heavy rotation by Italy could see them suffer another defeat this summer as Schmidt aims to finish his tenure as Wallabies coach with a victory.