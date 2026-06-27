Preview: Wakefield Trinity vs Huddersfield Giants - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 27 Jun 2026 08:37

Sunday’s Super League entertainment comes from the DIY Kitchens Stadium as Wakefield Trinity host bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield Giants.

The Trin have won four of their last five matches, while the Giants are in the midst of an eight-match winless run.

Match preview

Wakefield Trinity returned to winning ways last week as they delivered a terrific performance away at Hull FC to secure a 36-10 win at the MKM Stadium.

A week prior, Trinity were thrashed 48-10 by a red-hot Wigan Warriors side, which was a result that snapped their three match winning run - a series that included victories over Catalans Dragons, Toulouse Olympique and Hull KR.

Daryl Powell’s men are well on course to grab a playoff spot, with the side currently sitting fifth in the standings and enjoying a four-point advantage over the Leigh Leopards.

Wakefield will also have one eye on the teams above them, with the Trin looking to close the gap on league leaders Leeds Rhinos to just four points.

When it comes to Huddersfield, Wakefield are on a four-match winning run against their West Yorkshire rivals - a run which includes February’s 18-16 win.

© Imago / SW Pix

While Wakefield are making a serious case for the playoffs, Huddersfield have gone in the complete opposite direction and are currently rock bottom of the Super League table.

With York Knights picking up an impressive victory over the Castleford Tigers last Friday night, it means the Giants are now four points away from their closest rivals.

Having won just two of their 15 games this season, questions are being raised about Huddersfield’s place in Super League, and their case is not being helped by a string of woeful performances.

Last week the Giants fell to a 38-6 defeat against a struggling St Helens side, which marked the third time in six games that Jim Lenihan’s side failed to reach double digits on the scoreboard.

Huddersfield are desperate to hit the restart button, and this Sunday they will be eyeing up their first win over local rivals Trinity in three years.

Wakefield Trinity Super League form:

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Huddersfield Giants Super League form:

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Team News

© Imago / News Images

Lachlan Walmsley is close to making his return for Wakefield Trinity, though that is unlikely to take place this Sunday.

Powell has made one change to the squad with Jordan Williams replacing Matty Storton in the 21-man squad.

Youngster Kian McGann came off the bench last week against Hull FC and he remains in the team for the clash with Huddersfield.

Speaking of the Giants, new signing Zane Dunford made his debut last week, and he is expected to feature again on Sunday.

Huddersfield will be without Lee Kershaw, who has returned to his parent club Hull KR. Zac Woolford also drops out of the 21-man squad due to a head injury assessment.

In more positive news, Adam Swift is back in contention, while Connor Wrench’s return will provide a boost to the outside backs.

Wakefield Trinity 21-man squad:

Jowitt, Scott, Johnstone, Trueman, McMeeken, Smoothy, Rodwell, Nikotemo, Tevaga, Pitts, Hamlin-Uele, Faatili, Smith, Vagana, Sinfield, Rourke, Lolesio, Williams, McGann, Tate, Abraham

Huddersfield Giants 21-man squad:

Evalds, Swift, Gagai, Milne, Lolohea, Powell, Burgess, O'Donnell, Rogers, English, King, Rush, Cozza, Flanagan Jr, Patolo, Sykes, Russell, Wrench, Geyer, Jagger, Dunford

We say: Wakefield Trinity 20-6 Huddersfield Giants

Putting aside that one heavy loss to Wigan, Wakefield have performed well in recent weeks and they should have enough quality to deliver yet another win against the Giants.

Huddersfield are in a bad way, with performances showing no signs of improvement in recent weeks. This could be yet another difficult outing for Super League’s bottom club.