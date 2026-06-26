Preview: Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 26 Jun 2026 07:15 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 07:15

Hull FC have the daunting task of taking on a high-flying Wigan Warriors side this Saturday afternoon, with the MKM Stadium set to host the tasty Super League fixture.

The Humberside outfit have lost five of their last six matches, while the Cherry and Whites are in the midst of a truly devastating run.

Match preview

Hull FC’s playoff hopes are all but over after a recent losing streak left the club 10 points adrift of the top six.

With an extensive injury list continuing to bite, Andy Last’s side are struggling for consistency and lacking the quality needed to turn competitive performances into victories.

Recent defeats to Toulouse Olympique by eight points and Bradford Bulls by a heartbreaking two-point margin have only added to their frustrations.

Last week’s 36-10 loss to Wakefield Trinity was a far more one-sided affair, with the Black and Whites unable to contain a rampant opponent.

Their task does not get any easier this week as they prepare to face an in-form Wigan Warriors side, while also seeking revenge for a 34-6 defeat suffered in February.

There is, however, some encouragement for the Humberside outfit, who have won two of the last four meetings between the teams, with both victories coming away from home.

© Imago / News Images

While Hull FC are meandering in the middle of the standings, Wigan Warriors are absolutely tearing through their rivals, and quickly ascending the Super League table.

Since thumping Hull KR in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley last month, the Warriors have looked truly unstoppable in the Super League, putting a vast amount of points on all their opponents.

Over the last three games alone, Wigan have scored 152 points, which gives them an average of 50 points scored per match.

Last week, head coach Matt Peet watched his men deliver an almighty bloodbath as they delivered a devastating 72-20 victory over the troubled York Knights away from home.

Wigan find themselves four points adrift of league leaders Leeds Rhinos, but given their current form, the Warriors will be determined to close that gap as we slowly approach the business end of the season.

Hull FC Super League form:

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Wigan Warriors Super League form:

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Wigan Warriors form (all competitions):

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Team News

Hull FC have made three changes to their squad ahead of Saturday’s game, with James Bell, Zak Hardaker and Lennon Clark all returning to action.

Will Kirby and Ethan O’Neill both drop out, while Max Wood has returned to parent club Warrington, marking the end of his loan spell.

In terms of their long list of absentees, Will Pryce, John Asiata, Cade Cust, Sam Lisone, Ligi Sao, Arthur Romano, Connor Bailey, Brad Fash, and Joe Ward are all still sidelined with injuries.

On top of that, Yusuf Aydin and Roman Dawson are still serving suspensions.

When it comes to Wigan, the Warriors have made just one change to their squad, with Lukas Mason coming into the team.

Mason scored an impressive hat-trick for Championship side Halifax Panthers last weekend, and he replaced George Marsden.

Hull FC 21-man squad:

Barron, Litten, Hardaker, Martin, Arthur, Sezer, Ese’ese, Bourouh, Hill, Batchelor, Cartwright, Bell, Briscoe, Moy, Laidlaw, Salabio, Kemp, Hutchinson, Kemp, Clark, Mata’utia

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad:

Field, Eckersley, Keighran, Wardle, French, Smith, O’Neill, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Partington, Farrimond, Eseh, McDermott, Kerr, Mason, Hodkinson, O’Loughlin, O’Connor

We say: Hull FC 12-50 Wigan Warriors

Hull FC have welcomed back a handful of names into the squad, but that is unlikely to stop a rampant Wigan side.

The Warriors are enjoying their best run of form this entire season, and as things stand, they look pretty much unstoppable. With that in mind, we are backing the visitors to deliver a high-scoring masterclass.