Mercedes denies Sardinia yacht meeting with Verstappen

© SilverHub

Jul.14 (GMM) Reports of a face-to-face meeting between Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen off the coast of Sardinia have now been dismissed as false. Recent tracking data showed that Wolff’s and Verstappen’s yachts were sailing in close proximity, leading to speculation — including from Bild newspaper — that the two boats were moored side-by-side. However, the German publication has now backtracked. "That's not true," Bild reported, citing a Mercedes source who claimed the location overlap was "pure coincidence." "The pair didn't meet in Sardinia," the report insisted. "Nevertheless, the rumor mill in Formula 1 is still churning." Indeed, speculation about Verstappen’s future has intensified following Christian Horner’s sudden removal from Red Bull. Some believe the move may have been pushed by Verstappen’s management team, including his father, Jos Verstappen. "I always want the best for Max," Jos told De Telegraaf. "If he isn't doing well, he should look at the team to see why. And then at some point he will decide whether he wants to continue his career at Red Bull after this year." Ralf Schumacher, who previously helped fan the flames of the Wolff-Verstappen Sardinia rumour, continues to believe that the reigning world champion is likely to leave Red Bull. "I think it's pretty clear what Max wants," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland. "We know GT3 is something he's passionate about. Mercedes is also launching a new car in that category soon, so right now, it doesn't feel like the odds are great for him staying." Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos added to the intrigue, telling Ziggo Sport: "In the coming weeks, we'll see what Max decides. We'll know something soon." ]]>

Jul.14 (GMM) Reports of a face-to-face meeting between Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen off the coast of Sardinia have now been dismissed as false.

Recent tracking data showed that Wolff’s and Verstappen’s yachts were sailing in close proximity, leading to speculation — including from Bild newspaper — that the two boats were moored side-by-side.

However, the German publication has now backtracked. "That's not true," Bild reported, citing a Mercedes source who claimed the location overlap was "pure coincidence."

"The pair didn't meet in Sardinia," the report insisted. "Nevertheless, the rumor mill in Formula 1 is still churning."

Indeed, speculation about Verstappen’s future has intensified following Christian Horner’s sudden removal from Red Bull. Some believe the move may have been pushed by Verstappen’s management team, including his father, Jos Verstappen.

"I always want the best for Max," Jos told De Telegraaf. "If he isn't doing well, he should look at the team to see why. And then at some point he will decide whether he wants to continue his career at Red Bull after this year."

Ralf Schumacher, who previously helped fan the flames of the Wolff-Verstappen Sardinia rumour, continues to believe that the reigning world champion is likely to leave Red Bull.

"I think it's pretty clear what Max wants," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland. "We know GT3 is something he's passionate about. Mercedes is also launching a new car in that category soon, so right now, it doesn't feel like the odds are great for him staying."

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos added to the intrigue, telling Ziggo Sport: "In the coming weeks, we'll see what Max decides. We'll know something soon."

]]>

GMM F1 Written by

Collect / Create New Data