Marko confident but Verstappen quiet on 2026 future

Jun.27 (GMM) Max Verstappen still isn’t offering any concrete guarantees that he’ll remain a Red Bull driver beyond 2025, fuelling ongoing speculation about a potential move. That’s the interpretation of De Telegraaf, a Dutch newspaper with close ties to the Verstappen camp. While Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko is publicly confident, Verstappen himself continues to sidestep direct answers. Austria’s Osterreich newspaper asked 82-year-old Marko about fresh whispers that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is still chasing Verstappen — not only for Mercedes’ benefit, but to prevent a reunion with technical mastermind Adrian Newey at Aston Martin. "We don't need to go into that," Marko replied. "Because Max will stay at Red Bull next year." Still, De Telegraaf noted Verstappen's response at the Red Bull Ring was more elusive. "I've had this question before in my life," Verstappen smiled. "I don't think we need to talk about that. Do you want me to repeat what I said last year? I don't know. It's the same answer." Many in the paddock believe the reason George Russell hasn’t yet been re-signed by Mercedes is because Wolff is keeping the door open for Verstappen. Even teenage protégé Andrea Kimi Antonelli seems to acknowledge that. "I don't mind working with Max either," said the 18-year-old. "But to be honest, I'm really happy with George now." As for Russell himself, he says he understands the situation. "It's normal" for Toto to chase a driver like Verstappen, he said. "But for me, if I'm performing the way I am, what do I have to worry about? "There are two seats in each team." So why is the Mercedes link still circulating if Marko is so certain Verstappen will stay? The answer, according to Marko, is simple: "Toto wants to win. "And he knows full well that if he has a Max Verstappen, his chances are better." Verstappen may also be weighing up his odds under the major regulation changes coming in 2026, which include new chassis and engine rules. With Red Bull currently slipping behind rivals, the Dutchman’s shot at a fifth title in 2024 already looks slim. "With the current state of affairs?" he told Dutch media in Austria. "Not very realistic. "It's actually a miracle that I am third in the championship." Pressed about his long-term future, Verstappen was careful not to give anything away. "I want to focus on the steps we can still take first. "Next year is always a question mark, but this season has no influence on that." On the topic of Mercedes, Verstappen added: "With the previous regulations, Mercedes had it well organised from the start and we were only able to turn that around in the last year. With the current regulations, we started strong, but McLaren has now overtaken us. "But someone who is doing well now will not necessarily be doing well next year." One lingering question for 2026 is Red Bull’s in-house engine project with Ford. Even team boss Christian Horner recently told Sport Bild that expecting to be dominant out of the gate would be arrogant. "I was surprised when I read that," Marko said. "Internally, he (Horner) certainly doesn't speak in the same way. "We're within the limits with our engine and don't believe we have a significant disadvantage at the moment." He continued: "The other manufacturers also have to build completely new engines for next year. We have experienced people, many of whom we poached from established companies. "There could be surprises. I certainly hope that none of the engine manufacturers emerges as dominant as Mercedes did in 2014." ]]>

