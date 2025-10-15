Horner linked with Ferrari talks amid Aston Martin rumours

Christian Horner’s next move is again dominating Formula 1 headlines, with new reports suggesting the former Red Bull boss has held early discussions with Ferrari chairman John Elkann.

According to The Telegraph and Daily Mail, Horner and Elkann have been in contact in recent weeks to explore a potential future collaboration at Maranello — even as team principal Frederic Vasseur’s long-term role remains uncertain despite a contract renewal earlier this year. Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Paolo Filisetti confirmed that speculation is mounting inside Ferrari circles.

“Vasseur’s future will depend on the performance of the car in 2026, despite his contract renewal in July,” he wrote. However, Austria’s Österreich newspaper reported an alternative scenario — suggesting Horner could instead join Aston Martin in what it called a potential “Red Bull reunion.”

The outlet noted that technical mastermind Adrian Newey is already in place and that Max Verstappen continues to be linked to the Silverstone-based team. Adding fuel to the speculation, Toto Wolff was reportedly overheard speaking with Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll about Horner’s availability during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend. Days later, Wolff publicly commented that Formula 1 “misses” Horner’s presence. Now Wolff’s wife, F1 Academy boss Susie Wolff, has also shared her thoughts in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“Christian was supportive of F1 Academy and for that I’ll always be grateful,” she said. “It was a real shame for the sport — the whole drama that was created with the allegations. We were getting so much positive momentum with F1 Academy, and then that all kicked off and suddenly everyone wanted to interview me about that.” “He was someone that played a character very well,” she added.

“But I do think that incident maybe wasn’t the best for the image of the sport and showed that we’ve still got work to do.” Meanwhile, Aston Martin team boss Andy Cowell called the Verstappen transfer rumours “flattering,” though he declined to confirm any talks with either the driver or Horner.