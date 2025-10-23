Germany fades as Austria powers ahead in F1 investment

Austria is pouring millions into its Formula 1 future, while just across the border, Germany continues to drift further away from the sport it once dominated.

The country that produced champions, manufacturers, and packed grandstands now has only a touring reminder of its former glory: the F1 Exhibition currently open in Oberhausen. Auto Motor und Sport sent ex-driver and TV analyst Christian Danner to explore the showcase, and even he was struck by nostalgia.

"It's so valuable because it's totally authentic and real. There are real cars, real exhibits, real technical drawings. It's outstanding," Danner said.

His personal highlight was unmistakably sentimental. "My Arrows, which I drove in 1986. And which I drove up the hill at Goodwood this year. It had so much power that you could barely keep up with the gear changes. It wasn't that easy to drive, but it was awesome."

Danner admitted that even veterans still find new details to marvel at. "There are a few special things where I thought 'It's nice to finally see this in such detail'. Like the assembly of chassis elements or the explanation of a wind tunnel model. I know what it looks like, but when it's hanging there in individual pieces, I take a closer look. That's cool, even for an expert."

But his verdict on the prospect of a German Grand Prix comeback was bleak. "You can always hope, but I would analyse it quite soberly, as long as the German government doesn't intervene to help, it won't happen," he said.

"The cost of a Grand Prix is €60m to €70m. You can't cover that with ticket sales or sponsors. You simply need the government to help."

Austria, by contrast, is surging ahead. The Red Bull-owned Spielberg circuit is already under construction for a major rebuild ahead of its 2026 race.

Osterreich newspaper reports that €13m is being spent to enlarge the pitlane and paddock for Formula 1’s incoming eleventh team, requiring the demolition and relocation of the medical centre. Another €12m project is expanding the northern Schonberghof area, where a new sky bar is taking shape.

Work is already underway and must be finished by late May 2026, just weeks before Formula 1 returns to the Styrian hills.