FIA budget cap verdict delayed as new speculation swirls

Fresh budget cap tension has hit Formula 1 in Mexico, with the FIA yet to certify 2024’s financial submissions amid rumours that another team, beyond Aston Martin’s minor lapse, may be under investigation.

Aston Martin confirmed a small administrative slip in its 2024 report, which the FIA classified as a “procedural matter.” The Silverstone team stressed it did not exceed the spending limit, with the issue reportedly linked to a missing signature.

The FIA imposed only a token fine to cover extra auditing costs, with no sporting consequences, but insiders say the real story could involve another team. Paddock chatter points toward McLaren or Williams as possible subjects of a deeper review, though the FIA has not named any parties.

McLaren has stayed silent as the delay drags on, heightening speculation. Normally, the governing body signs off on all team accounts by September, but this year’s certification is still pending.

If McLaren were found in breach, the timing would be explosive, coming as the Woking squad fights Red Bull for the drivers' title. Others suspect Williams could be the team in question, with boss James Vowles having admitted last year that a string of expensive crashes was putting strain on his cost-cap margin.

Asked about the situation, an FIA spokesperson confirmed the process remains incomplete. “The FIA’s Cost Cap Administration is finalising its assessment of the 2024 entries. The results will be shared shortly,” they said. “As usual, the results will be made public once the process is complete.”

On speculation about specific teams, the statement added: “The FIA does not comment on individual statements submitted by specific teams or power unit manufacturers. In accordance with established practice, the results of the review will be made public once all statements have been assessed.”

Team bosses in Mexico addressed the issue during Friday’s press conference. Sauber chief Jonathan Wheatley - formerly in charge of Red Bull’s cost cap compliance - said the delay itself suggests problems.

“I think the delay in announcing made it very clear to all of us that there were some teams in trouble, or a team in trouble perhaps,” Wheatley said. “It’s a very difficult thing to balance. You want to be competitive, spend every last dollar up to the cap, of course you do.

"Nobody’s doing it intentionally, but sometimes things can get out of control, like a car crash, or unexpected costs late on. I think we now understand why the FIA’s publication was delayed.”

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur also urged patience. “I think it’s not a big deal to have the decision in September or October,” he said. “We have to trust the FIA that they’re doing their job, and honestly, it’s not an easy one. But we also have to avoid making any speculation on rumours, that would be a mistake.”

The FIA is expected to release its official 2024 cost-cap compliance list within weeks, possibly before the Las Vegas Grand Prix.