Ferrari bosses summon crisis talks after internal clash

Ferrari’s leadership is stepping in as tensions inside Maranello reach boiling point, with reports of a heated argument between team principal Frederic Vasseur and senior engineer Matteo Togninalli after Singapore qualifying.

Corriere dello Sport claims the exchange reflected growing frustration within the factory over Ferrari’s stalled progress with the SF-25. Some engineers are said to be increasingly irritated by Charles Leclerc’s public criticism of the car’s lack of development.

“Mercedes has made great strides forward, just like Red Bull had a few races ago, but we haven’t,” Leclerc said. “In these conditions, it’s difficult to be optimistic and think the situation can change in the final races.”

The discord comes as rumours swirl about Leclerc’s long-term future, and possible interest from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri for 2027.

La Gazzetta dello Sport adds that Vasseur’s contract renewal may have been driven by a lack of alternatives on the market, warning that “not everyone at Maranello agrees with the team’s internal management, and there are disagreements between departments of Gestione Sportiva.” “

If the start of next season resembles this one,” the paper cautioned, “Vasseur’s position will soon be called into question again.”

Amid the unrest, Sky Italia journalist Mara Sangiorgio reported that Ferrari chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna will travel to Maranello this week for an emergency summit.

“A serious and pragmatic face-to-face meeting is needed to understand how to emerge from one of the Scuderia’s darkest moments,” she said.