Troubling reports are emerging from Germany suggesting that Audi’s 2026 Formula 1 engine project may already be behind schedule on performance.

According to f1-insider.com, early dyno results indicate that Audi’s all-new power unit could be as much as 30 horsepower down on Mercedes’ benchmark hybrid system, a shortfall reminiscent of Renault’s early struggles at the dawn of the turbo-hybrid era.

Some Italian outlets have even claimed the gap might exceed 100 horsepower compared to the leading early prototypes, though insiders say that figure is likely overstated. Still, the rumours have cast doubt over the strength of Audi’s upcoming partnership with the Sauber-based works team.

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley, formerly Red Bull’s sporting director, dismissed any sense of panic, stressing that the current focus remains on durability over outright speed.

"We are fully on schedule," Wheatley said. "We're concentrating on reliability before the engine and chassis are combined for the first time in December. It's still too early to talk about performance."

The first full integration of Audi’s power unit and chassis is expected to take place by year’s end. Meanwhile, Audi CEO Gernot Dollner reaffirmed the brand’s full commitment to Formula 1 despite internal restructuring at parent company Volkswagen.

"When I joined Audi, I realised the F1 project was half-finished," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "We decided to rebuild it from scratch, with the right management. "Today I'm convinced Formula 1 is an extraordinary opportunity for Audi - a platform that will teach us about speed, efficiency, and teamwork."

While uncertainty surrounds Audi’s progress, Cadillac’s upcoming F1 entry appears to be gathering pace. Auto Motor und Sport reports that the first monocoque has already begun FIA crash and load testing.

Ferrari, which is supplying Cadillac with power units under customer regulations, has also provided a 2023-spec car under ‘TPC’ rules to train pit crews and engineers.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will carry out the sessions, although Mercedes is reportedly holding Bottas until after the Abu Dhabi finale.

Perez, attending his home race weekend in Mexico, confirmed that he will drive the Ferrari at Imola in early November.

"I'm going to have two days in Imola, which will help me a lot, but we're doing well with the preparation," he said. "This will be very useful because we can work with the mechanics and engineers to get the whole team ready for the test program, which starts in January. During the test program, we'll already be at 100%."

After a challenging conclusion to his Red Bull stint, Perez sounded energised by the new chapter ahead. "It's always great to have a team that listens to you, supports you, and appreciates you," he said. "That's what every driver dreams of."

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Cadillac’s first Formula 1 car will run in unpainted black carbon for its shakedown before switching to a camouflage livery for the initial Barcelona tests.