Aston Martin acknowledges minor cost-cap lapse

Budget-cap tensions have resurfaced in Mexico, with Aston Martin confirming a small procedural breach, as speculation grows that at least one other Formula 1 team may also be under investigation.

According to Marca, the Silverstone outfit admitted to a documentation issue during the FIA’s 2025 financial submission but insists it did not overspend.

"It's a procedural matter beyond our control," a team spokesperson said. "The documentation was submitted on time, but the independent auditor was unavailable. The relevant accounts were carried out and the cost limit was not exceeded.

"There is no penalty." Sources indicate the issue was purely administrative and related to timing, not overspending, far from the breach that resulted in sanctions for Red Bull in 2021.

However, Sky Italia reports that “a couple of teams are currently not in line with the budget cap,” noting that the FIA’s certification process “has not yet been finalised for all teams,” and that “certain situations are still under scrutiny.”

The governing body is expected to release the official 2025 cost-cap compliance list in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso brushed off remarks from team principal Andy Cowell suggesting he had sounded too downbeat following the Austin weekend.

"We're very critical of ourselves because we've been underperforming for basically the entire 2025 season," Alonso told Spanish reporters in Mexico.

"If we set a bar in February or March for what the season should be like, and we have such low points as a team, we'd think this season is bad. We can't hide from the fact that we're not fast enough."

