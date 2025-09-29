Schumacher eyes Indycar debut as F1 comeback slips away

Mick Schumacher will sample an Indycar for the first time next month, as his fading Formula 1 return prospects push him toward a new path.

After missing out on a Cadillac F1 seat for 2026 – the team instead signing Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez – Schumacher has accepted an invitation from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to test at Indianapolis on October 13.

"I am very much looking forward to driving my first Indycar test," said the 26-year-old. "It's no secret that I'm a big fan of single-seater racing, so this first Indycar test will be an experience to treasure. I'm really looking forward to driving a car where I can see my wheels."

Team co-owner Bobby Rahal said: "I've followed Mick's career as well as that of his father, so the thought of seeing him in one of our race cars is very exciting. Obviously he has a great deal of talent and it should give him a good baseline to start from."

Since losing his Haas seat in 2022, Schumacher has worked as Mercedes reserve and switched full-time to Alpine’s WEC program, collecting several podiums. But German outlets suggest Indycar could now become his best route back to top-level single-seaters.

"It's a chance for Mick to show what he can do in a tough series," SID news agency noted, while DPA said the test "raises hopes of a future start at the Indy 500". Auto Motor und Sport added:

"In endurance racing, it's difficult to attract attention. To regain some of the focus of the premier class, Schumacher has put out feelers toward Indycar."

He would join a list of former F1 drivers – including Romain Grosjean and Fernando Alonso – who have tried their hand in the American racing style. Max Verstappen, meanwhile, dismissed any such move. "Le Mans, yes, but I'm not interested in the Triple Crown," he said. "I enjoy watching Indycar, but I don't need to drive it myself."