Cadillac confirms Mick Schumacher is on 2026 driver list

© Getty Images

Jul.6 (GMM) Mick Schumacher could be on the verge of returning to Formula 1, with Cadillac confirming the German is under serious consideration for a 2026 race seat.

Schumacher, son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, hasn’t raced in F1 since losing his seat at Haas at the end of 2022. Since then, he spent two years as Mercedes’ reserve before shifting his full focus to the World Endurance Championship with Alpine this year.

But the 26-year-old has been a visible presence in the paddock recently—first in Austria and now again at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. Alongside him this weekend is veteran motorsport advisor Dirk Muller, while Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss and team principal Graeme Lowdon are also in attendance.

Several drivers, including Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, have been strongly linked with Cadillac, which joins the F1 grid as an all-new eleventh team in 2026.

Lowdon told Sky Deutschland that he is using the Silverstone weekend for important talks. “We're very busy,” he said. “It's not often that a new Formula 1 team joins the grid.

“Everything is new. The biggest challenge is building a team. We're now two-thirds of the way there in terms of all the people we need for Melbourne, and the car is on schedule.”

Pressed on the driver situation, Lowdon remained cautious.

“Hopefully, the fans will forgive us for focusing on the car for now—because if there's no car, there are no drivers,” he said. “But the situation is pretty good for us at the moment. There are a lot of good drivers available. I think we'll see some movement in the driver market soon.”

While Towriss has already admitted Bottas is on Cadillac’s radar, Lowdon was specifically asked about Schumacher.

“Mick is great,” he responded. “He's a very nice guy – I like him a lot. And I've gotten to know him better now.

"He's still young, but he already has Formula 1 experience. Sure, that was a while ago, but he's kept himself up to date. He's also done some tests and is showing great interest in our project.

“We really like that. We like that a lot,” Lowdon added.

Schumacher, meanwhile, confirmed that talks are ongoing. “There's no news yet regarding Formula 1, but that's still the big goal,” he said. “We're working toward that.”

The German also attended Cadillac’s team launch event in Miami two months ago—another sign of the growing connection.

"He's no stranger to the team," Lowdon said. "He knows where we stand.

“There are only positive things to say about Mick. He's clearly one of the drivers on the list. I should also note that the list is quite long,” he smiled.]]>

