Alonso says paddock knows who the real top drivers are

Fernando Alonso believes he still belongs among Formula 1’s elite, even as questions swirl about his age and future in the sport.

Now 43, Alonso hasn’t won a world championship since 2006 or stood atop the podium in over a decade. Still, the Spaniard insists his value isn’t measured by trophies alone.

"Those are voices from outside," he told DAZN, referring to suggestions that it’s time for him to retire.

"In the paddock, everyone knows who the five best drivers are. Outsiders look at statistics and think that whoever wins the most is automatically the best, but not everyone agrees with that."

Alonso said he was satisfied with a seventh-place finish in Canada, a result that might frustrate other drivers.

"Others get frustrated when they finish fifth a few times," he said. "But I've been eliminated in Q1, I once blew up 13 engines in one season. In this sport, you have to be mentally strong."

As for his long-term future, Alonso said he hasn't made a decision beyond his current deal with Aston Martin, which runs through 2026.

"I’m just so happy to be there at every grand prix," he said. "I think at the end of the day, the stopwatch will tell me when I have to stop. Or I will have a physical condition that is bad or gives me pain. That could happen as well.

"I know that one day I will have to stop. I did stop Formula 1 already once in 2018, and I came back because I needed it. So, the next one, it has to be 100 percent for sure."

Aston Martin had a difficult start to the 2025 season but has shown improvement in recent races, and with Adrian Newey on board for 2026, expectations are high.

Still, Alonso says the team remains focused on the current campaign.

"Silverstone makes me curious," he said. "It's our home race, with the factory around the corner, and we are bringing upgrades there."