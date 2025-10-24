Franco Colapinto has downplayed growing speculation about his future, though his careful words in Mexico did little to dispel rumours that he’s already locked in for an Alpine drive in 2026.

In recent days, reports suggested that Jack Doohan was on the verge of being recalled to replace the Argentine rookie mid-season, talk many in the paddock believe was fuelled by Flavio Briatore as a tactic to pressure Colapinto’s backers.

Their bright yellow logos have since become increasingly visible on the Alpine car. Colapinto’s decision to defy team orders in Austin only strengthened whispers that his longer-term deal is already secure.

Alpine even deleted a social media post quoting team boss Steve Nielsen’s criticism of the incident, reinforcing the sense that tensions are being handled quietly behind the scenes.

When asked directly in Mexico if an existing 2026 contract might have influenced his refusal to obey team instructions, Colapinto danced around the question.

"Of course, not having a contract - I mean, I can't compare it because I've never had a contract at this point in the season. "But I don't know what my decision would have been or how I would have reacted if I already had a contract for three or four years, or at least for next season."

The 22-year-old conceded that his rookie season has been inconsistent but pointed to the car’s limitations as the real issue. "Of course we knew 2025 was going to be a transition year, but it's been a little more complicated than we expected," he said.

"The reality is that we're very close to each other at all times. In the last six races I've had competitive pace and been quite strong, but sometimes we can't show our true personal pace because, at the end of the day, we're a bit far away."

As for the lingering tension after Austin, Colapinto insisted the issue is behind them. "I think we've managed the team's decisions very well so far," he said. "It was different from what we've had before and it was a complicated situation. We understood everything well before the race, and everything is fine."