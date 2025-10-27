Colapinto shrugs off Alpine quiet over 2026 drive

Franco Colapinto says he isn’t worried by the lack of talk surrounding his Alpine prospects, insisting that the current silence doesn’t confirm anything about his future.

The 22-year-old Argentine newcomer has spent the past month under scrutiny — from ignoring team orders in Austin to speculation that a 2026 contract backed by his powerful sponsors is already in place.

While drivers within the Red Bull ranks battle for scarce 2026 seats, the calm atmosphere at Enstone has only strengthened suspicions that Colapinto’s position is already safe. Asked by DAZN in Mexico why rumours swirl around Red Bull and Racing Bulls but not Alpine, Colapinto laughed.

“I don’t know. Everyone has their own opinion, right? And I think lately, at least, those opinions — there’s not much to them. There aren’t many rumours, not much going on.

“As a team we need to work on having a better car, and then focus on what’s ahead. I’m concentrating on the present, taking it race by race. After that, obviously, I’m not the one who makes the decision.” His calm demeanour contrasts sharply with the fallout from his Austin team-order incident, when Alpine deleted a social media post quoting boss Steve Nielsen’s criticism.

Even so, the rookie’s Mexican weekend wasn’t without drama — following an incident with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll. “He pushed me onto the grass,” Colapinto said. “I don’t know where he’s looking when he checks his mirrors. He always does the same thing.”