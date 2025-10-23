Record rookie turnout as Mexico FP1 flooded with new faces

A record nine rookie drivers will take part in Friday’s opening practice session at the Mexican Grand Prix, with every team except Sauber putting a newcomer behind the wheel.

La Gazzetta dello Sport described it as “a revolution on the track,” as the grid rushes to fulfil the FIA rule obliging each car to be driven twice per season by a rookie, a driver with no more than two Grand Prix starts.

With only five rounds left, Mexico and Abu Dhabi were the natural choices for rookie outings, as Brazil and Qatar host sprint weekends and the brand-new Las Vegas circuit demands full preparation from race regulars.

Sauber has already completed its quota earlier this year thanks to appearances by Paul Aron and its own rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, making it the only outfit not joining the youth movement this weekend.

On Friday, Arvid Lindblad will step into Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, having previously sampled Yuki Tsunoda’s car at Silverstone, while home favourite Pato O’Ward gets another chance with McLaren, his fourth FP1 for the team.

Mercedes will once again field Frederik Vesti in George Russell’s machine, and Ferrari has created headlines in Italy by naming Antonio Fuoco to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Fuoco, 29, is a 2024 Le Mans winner and part of Ferrari’s development programme, yet still counts as a rookie under FIA regulations.

La Repubblica hailed his call-up under the headline “Antonio Fuoco, an Italian at the wheel of a Ferrari after 16 years,” recalling that the last Italians to appear officially for the Scuderia were Luca Badoer and Giancarlo Fisichella in 2009.

Aston Martin will run American F2 star Jack Crawford, while Haas hands Toyota WEC driver Ryo Hirakawa the wheel following a Zandvoort 'TPC' test this week that ended in a crash at Turn 8.

Racing Bulls will continue Ayumu Iwasa’s FP1 programme, and Alpine gives Paul Aron another outing in Pierre Gasly’s car - his fourth outing of the season - as Williams repeats with British prospect Luke Browning for a third.

For the first time in modern F1, three Japanese drivers - Tsunoda, Hirakawa and Iwasa - will share a single official session, marking a rare moment where the sport’s next generation truly takes centre stage.