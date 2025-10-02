[monks data]
Wycombe Wanderers
League One
Oct 4, 2025 at 12.30pm UK
 
Barnsley

WycombeWycombe Wanderers
vs.
Barnsley

Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Barnsley - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Wycombe vs Barnsley - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Wycombe Wanderers and Barnsley, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wycombe Wanderers will be hoping to make it three wins out of four when they host Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley.


The hosts are 20th in the League One table, sitting on eight points from their opening ten matches of the season, while the Tykes are ninth, with the Yorkshire side looking to make the most of their game in hand.


Match preview

Wycombe Wanderers have recorded just two league wins in ten, but after Mike Dodds was replaced by Michael Duff in September, the Chairboys have only lost once.

With a total of two wins, two draws, and six defeats in the league, Wycombe sit level on points with teams in the drop zone. 

Narrowly missing out on a place in the League One playoff final last year, Wycombe were hoping their fine performances this season would carry over into this campaign.

That said, Michael Duff’s side will enter this match with two wins already under his belt, following impressive victories against Northampton Town and Wigan Athletic. 

Despite suffering their first loss under Duff against AFC Wimbledon, the two previous wins will give the Wycombe faithful hope they can continue to impress.

Wycombe needed a 95th-minute winner from Richard Kone to beat Barnsley 2-1 when the sides last met in January, and they will be hoping to improve their head-to-head record.

Barnsley manager Conor Hourihane shouts instructions on August 2, 2025

Barnsley meanwhile, have won more than half their games so far this season and will be hoping they can enter the playoff positions once again.

Taking over midway through the season in March 2025, Hourihane has made the most of his first transfer window and pre-season as manager, and he will be hoping his side can improve on their 12th-place finish from last season.

Barnsley have played one fewer game than the majority of sides in the league after international call-ups saw their game against Stevenage postponed. 

Barnsley's last victory came on September 13 at home to Reading, but they have since suffered a 6-0 thrashing from Brighton & Hove Albion and have lost their last four games.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

DDWLWL

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

WLWWL

Barnsley League One form:

WLWLLL

Barnsley form (all competitions):

WWLLLL


Team News

David McGoldrick celebrates scoring for Barnsley on August 9, 2025

Wycombe have not reported any fresh concerns from their clash with AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Josh Scowen has yet to feature for Wycombe this season as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury, and Jamie Mullins, who has started twice since August, could feature once more.

Luke Leahy has provided the most assists for Wycombe so far this campaign, so expect him to make a start alongside Ewan Henderson.

Cauley Woodrow is expected to lead the attack for Duff as he looks to find some form against his former side. 

As for Barnsley, Marc Roberts, Georgie Kent, Patrick Kelly, and Fabio Jalo are all expected to be unavailable due to injury once again. 

Davis Keillor-Dunn scored last time out against Notts County, and he will be hoping to add to the five goals he already has this season. 

Luca Connell has also been a standout performer this season in midfield, and he is expected to start alongside Welshman Jonathan Bland once again.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Van Sas; Grimmer, Taylor, Allen; Leahy; Onyedinma, Mullins, Henderson, Harvie; Woodrow, Bell

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Watson, Shepherd, Earl, Ogbeta; Connell, Bland; Vickers, Phillips, McGoldrick; Keillor-Dunn


SM words green background

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Barnsley

This is a fixture that often produces goals, and with Michael Duff aiming to continue his fine start as Wycombe boss, we expect a close contest with neither side taking all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582799:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6483:
Written by
Calum Burrowes
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Cauley Woodrow Conor Hourihane Josh Scowen Michael Duff Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!