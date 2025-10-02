Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Wycombe Wanderers and Barnsley, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wycombe Wanderers will be hoping to make it three wins out of four when they host Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley.

The hosts are 20th in the, sitting on eight points from their opening ten matches of the season, while the Tykes are ninth, with the Yorkshire side looking to make the most of their game in hand.

Wycombe Wanderers have recorded just two league wins in ten, but after Mike Dodds was replaced by Michael Duff in September, the Chairboys have only lost once.

With a total of two wins, two draws, and six defeats in the league, Wycombe sit level on points with teams in the drop zone.

Narrowly missing out on a place in the League One playoff final last year, Wycombe were hoping their fine performances this season would carry over into this campaign.

That said, Michael Duff’s side will enter this match with two wins already under his belt, following impressive victories against Northampton Town and Wigan Athletic.

Despite suffering their first loss under Duff against AFC Wimbledon, the two previous wins will give the Wycombe faithful hope they can continue to impress.

Wycombe needed a 95th-minute winner from Richard Kone to beat Barnsley 2-1 when the sides last met in January, and they will be hoping to improve their head-to-head record.

Barnsley meanwhile, have won more than half their games so far this season and will be hoping they can enter the playoff positions once again.

Taking over midway through the season in March 2025, Hourihane has made the most of his first transfer window and pre-season as manager, and he will be hoping his side can improve on their 12th-place finish from last season.

Barnsley have played one fewer game than the majority of sides in the league after international call-ups saw their game against Stevenage postponed.

Barnsley's last victory came on September 13 at home to Reading, but they have since suffered a 6-0 thrashing from Brighton & Hove Albion and have lost their last four games.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

DDWLWL

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

WLWWL

Barnsley League One form:

WLWLLL

Barnsley form (all competitions):

WWLLLL

Team News

Wycombe have not reported any fresh concerns from their clash with AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Josh Scowen has yet to feature for Wycombe this season as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury, and Jamie Mullins, who has started twice since August, could feature once more.

Luke Leahy has provided the most assists for Wycombe so far this campaign, so expect him to make a start alongside Ewan Henderson.

Cauley Woodrow is expected to lead the attack for Duff as he looks to find some form against his former side.

As for Barnsley, Marc Roberts, Georgie Kent, Patrick Kelly, and Fabio Jalo are all expected to be unavailable due to injury once again.

Davis Keillor-Dunn scored last time out against Notts County, and he will be hoping to add to the five goals he already has this season.

Luca Connell has also been a standout performer this season in midfield, and he is expected to start alongside Welshman Jonathan Bland once again.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Van Sas; Grimmer, Taylor, Allen; Leahy; Onyedinma, Mullins, Henderson, Harvie; Woodrow, Bell

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Watson, Shepherd, Earl, Ogbeta; Connell, Bland; Vickers, Phillips, McGoldrick; Keillor-Dunn

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Barnsley

This is a fixture that often produces goals, and with Michael Duff aiming to continue his fine start as Wycombe boss, we expect a close contest with neither side taking all three points.

