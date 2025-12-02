World Cup 2026: Simulate the tournament group draw

By Axel Clody | 02 Dec 2025 08:46 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 08:55

Whilst the World Cup 2026 draw ceremony takes place on 5th December in Washington DC, Sportsmole offers you the chance to play with our draw simulator to anticipate the group stage.

Whilst the World Cup awaits its final six qualifiers (UEFA and inter-confederation play-offs), the tournament's group stage draw will take place in a few days' time (05/12) in Washington. As always, the suspense remains and supporters of different nations simulate the easiest or most difficult draw for their country.

Our World Cup 2026 draw simulator

To help manage the wait before the draw ceremony begins, Sportsmole offers you the chance to play with our simulator. You must first choose the six play-off winners, before proceeding to the World Cup 2026 group stage draw. You can then share your simulations and see the distribution of the various favourites such as England, Spain and Argentina.

2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Simulator Put yourself in the shoes of the FIFA president and simulate the draw for the groups of countries participating in the 2026 World Cup. The tournament will be held from 11th June to 19th July in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Learn more ▼ How does it work? Step 1: Choose the winners of the 6 play-offs. Step 2: Run the draw. 2026 World Cup Rules: Maximum 1 team per confederation (AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, OFC) in each group

Maximum 2 UEFA teams per group

12 groups of 4 teams (A to L) Host nations: Mexico (Group A), Canada (Group B), United States (Group D) Step 1: Select play-off winners Choose at random Final pots Here are the 4 pots calculated with your play-off winners Modify play-offs Start the draw Draw results Restart the draw Modify play-offs Share my draw Download the image of your draw then share it on social media Download image X Instagram

World Cup draw pots

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, United States, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand + winners of UEFA Play-offs A, B, C and D, and winners of FIFA Inter-confederation Play-offs 1 and 2

FIFA World Cup 2026 draw rules

Maximum 1 country per confederation (AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, OFC) in each group

Maximum 2 UEFA countries per group

12 groups of 4 countries (A to L)

Host nations: Mexico (Group A), Canada (Group B), United States (Group D)

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.