World Cup 2026: Simulate the tournament group draw

Whilst the World Cup 2026 draw ceremony takes place on 5th December in Washington DC, Sportsmole offers you the chance to play with our draw simulator to anticipate the group stage.
Whilst the World Cup awaits its final six qualifiers (UEFA and inter-confederation play-offs), the tournament's group stage draw will take place in a few days' time (05/12) in Washington. As always, the suspense remains and supporters of different nations simulate the easiest or most difficult draw for their country.
Our World Cup 2026 draw simulator
To help manage the wait before the draw ceremony begins, Sportsmole offers you the chance to play with our simulator. You must first choose the six play-off winners, before proceeding to the World Cup 2026 group stage draw. You can then share your simulations and see the distribution of the various favourites such as England, Spain and Argentina.
2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Simulator
Put yourself in the shoes of the FIFA president and simulate the draw for the groups of countries participating in the 2026 World Cup. The tournament will be held from 11th June to 19th July in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
How does it work?
Step 1: Choose the winners of the 6 play-offs.
Step 2: Run the draw.
2026 World Cup Rules:
- Maximum 1 team per confederation (AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, OFC) in each group
- Maximum 2 UEFA teams per group
- 12 groups of 4 teams (A to L)
Host nations: Mexico (Group A), Canada (Group B), United States (Group D)
Step 1: Select play-off winners
Final pots
Here are the 4 pots calculated with your play-off winners
Draw results
World Cup draw pots
Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, United States, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany
Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia
Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa
Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand + winners of UEFA Play-offs A, B, C and D, and winners of FIFA Inter-confederation Play-offs 1 and 2
This article was originally published on Top Mercato.