World Cup 2026: Brazil must prove they are more than their Morocco draw as Ancelotti eyes crucial Haiti test

By Alexis Pereira | 18 Jun 2026 23:50

Following a below-par display against Morocco, Brazil return to action in the early hours of Saturday morning (1.30am BST) to face Haiti in Philadelphia in their second Group C fixture at World Cup 2026.

The 1-1 draw in their opening match left a number of questions surrounding Carlo Ancelotti's side. While the result did not damage Brazil's position in the group, the performance exposed difficulties that had already been apparent since the Italian boss first took charge of the Selecao.

Now, against a side who arrive as clear underdogs and are technically inferior on paper, Brazil have an important opportunity to demonstrate collective improvement, build confidence and, ideally, put together a more comfortable result. More than the three points, the match will serve as a test of whether recent problems are beginning to be corrected.

Here are three key areas to watch in Friday's encounter.

Expected lineup changes against Haiti

During the week, Ancelotti conducted observations, experiments and adjustments across different areas of the squad. Even so, the expectation is that the starting lineup will show few changes from the side that began against Morocco.

The key development is likely to come at right back, where Danilo looks set to come in for Ibanez from the start, offering more natural attributes for the position and greater defensive balance. In attack, Matheus Cunha has caught the eye in recent training sessions and is a candidate for the role that Igor Thiago occupied in the opening fixture.

Despite the tests carried out over recent days, the backbone of the side is expected to remain intact. Alisson, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha and Vinicius Junior are all expected to retain their places.

© Iconsport / Jose Breton / ZUMA Press Wire



Ancelotti has also assessed alternatives including Bremer, Leo Pereira, Fabinho, Martinelli, Rayan and Luiz Henrique in various sessions, but the internal expectation is that those players will begin on the bench. The coaching staff appear to see this match as an opportunity to consolidate collective patterns rather than make wholesale changes.

Another name that has attracted attention during the week — one widely demanded by Brazil supporters — is Endrick. According to ESPN, the striker trained intensely throughout the week, made a positive impression and increased his chances of earning minutes during the match.

On the tactical side, there are signs of a potential return to a 4-2-4 system, which would offer greater attacking presence — particularly relevant against opponents who operate in a low block with less possession. If confirmed, the setup will demand significant movement from the forward line to create space against a Haitian defence expected to sit deep throughout.

Can Brazil control the game with the ball?

This may be the central question surrounding the Selecao at this moment. More than simply winning, Brazil need to demonstrate they can dominate a match over long periods — something that has been rare in recent months.

Against Morocco, that problem was plain to see. Even in moments when the game called for greater calmness and ball circulation, Brazil had difficulty slowing the tempo, managing possession and establishing territorial control. At various points, the match became excessively open, leading to rapid exchanges of attacks and exposing collective vulnerabilities.

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

It is true that Morocco are a formidable side who have established themselves in recent years as one of the strongest teams in Africa, regularly causing problems for traditional football nations. Nevertheless, Brazil's inability to take control of the game has drawn criticism about this squad's collective maturity.

Haiti represent an entirely different context. In theory, they are the most technically accessible side in the group, and Brazil are expected to dominate possession and be established in the attacking half for large periods. It will be precisely in that scenario that Ancelotti's side have the opportunity to show improvement. Beyond the three points, building a more comfortable scoreline could matter in the race for group leadership, with goal difference becoming a relevant factor from this point onwards.

How will Brazil defend without the ball?

If possession raises questions, defensive organisation without the ball also remains under scrutiny. One of the most criticised aspects of Ancelotti's side has been their structure during defensive transitions.

When they lose the ball, Brazil do not always press in a coordinated manner or recover their shape quickly enough. In recent matches, opponents have found space to launch counter-attacks against a frequently exposed defence. That vulnerability has been evident at various points during this cycle and reappeared against Morocco.

Against Haiti, the picture will likely be different, but not necessarily simpler. The Caribbean side are expected to adopt a conservative approach with compact lines and few players ahead of the ball. In those conditions, any loss of possession in dangerous areas could produce rapid transitions and once again test Brazil's capacity to react defensively.

Even if they are less frequently stretched without the ball, Brazil will need to demonstrate awareness, coordination and balance to prevent a theoretically straightforward match from becoming an uncomfortable one.

The result is what matters most, of course. But Friday's performance could provide meaningful answers. At a World Cup, victories alone do not always convince. Against Haiti, the Selecao have a valuable opportunity to show progress in precisely the areas that have raised the most questions since their opening draw.