Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly make progress in their effort to secure the signature of an international defender ahead of a Turkish giant.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly making headway in their effort to sign Rennes defender Christopher Wooh.

Vitor Pereira remains with just the one first-team addition ahead of 2025-26 with Fer Lopez having arrived from Celta Vigo.

However, despite being well-stocked for centre-backs, it appears likely that the Portuguese is eager to sign a fresh face for that position with Nasser Djiga in line to move on loan to Rangers.

While Wolves have been credited with an interest with a number of central defenders, Wooh is seemingly someone who is now being specifically targeted.

According to Africa Foot, Wolves have made progress in their bid to sign the Cameroon international.

Wolves to win Wooh race?

The report claims that Wooh is eager to secure a transfer to the Premier League rather than sign for Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Wolves are said to have advanced their efforts to bring in the 23-year-old, albeit they are now facing competition from Stuttgart.

With a year remaining on his contract at Rennes, the French club are happy to cash in on his signature when he barely featured during the final three months of 2024-25.

Although he still made a total of 21 outings last season, Wooh has only accumulated 58 appearances in three years at Rennes.

Trabzonspor allegedly agreed a €5m (£4.31m) fee for the player before he went cold on a move, and Wolves will expect to pay a similar price.

Do Wolves really need Wooh?

Wolves already have Emmanuel Agbadou, Toti Gomes, Yerson Mosquera, Santiago Bueno and Matt Doherty as options for their back three.

While it is understandable that Djiga is being loaned out to Rangers to gain regular action in British football, Wooh feels like a replacement who may not earn a first-team spot.

Despite being due to turn 24 years of age in September, Wooh has never played more than 20 times in the league in the same season.

Regardless of whether that is down to form or injuries, it will not exactly provide Wolves fans with much optimism ahead of a potential move.