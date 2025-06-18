Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly ready to put forward a bid in the region of €5m (£4.27m) to try to sign a Ligue 1 defender.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly reignited their interest in Rennes defender Christopher Wooh.

The West Midlands outfit held an interest in the centre-back during the early stages of 2024 without pressing ahead with a sustained bid to sign him.

However, according to Africa Foot, club officials have already indicated that they are ready to make a formal offer for the player since the end of 2024-25.

Rennes are said to be open to cashing in on the 23-year-old providing that they receive a suitable proposal.

Dropping down the pecking order

Up until the middle of February, Wooh was regarded as a first-choice pick in the Rennes defence, but Habib Beye soon removed him from the starting lineup after his January arrival.

After being sent off against Lille, Wooh would make only two further appearances and remain as an unused substitute on seven occasions.

In total, he made 17 starts and three substitute outings in Ligue 1 last season, but a sale is now expected to be facilitated.

Wolves are reportedly prepared to offer €5m (£4.27m) for the Cameroon international, who has racked up 58 appearances for Rennes since signing for them in 2022.

Although Rennes may request a bigger fee, Wooh has just 12 months left on his contract.

Do Wolves need another centre-back?

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Wolves were in the market to sign Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi.

That is despite Vitor Pereira already having Emmanuel Agbadou, Toti Gomes, Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Yerson Mosquera and Nasser Djiga at his disposal.

If Wolves are moving for another player for that position, at least one departure is expected, the latter three coming into consideration for a permanent or loan exit.

Nevertheless, there is an argument that Wooh is not a step up on the aforementioned half-a-dozen players, despite being a regular for Cameroon.