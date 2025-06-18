Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly one of four teams that are contemplating an approach for a Colombia international.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of four clubs who are interested in a Bologna defender.

The West Midlands outfit are in the market for a wide array of positions having seen four key players depart Molineux since the end of 2024-25.

A right wing-back, left wing-back, playmaker and central forward are all on Vitor Pereira's wishlist during the summer transfer window.

Fer Lopez is in line to arrive from Celta Vigo on Wednesday or Thursday, adding flair in the final third, but it appears that Pereira also has his sights set on acquiring another centre-back.

According to Periodista Deportivo journalist Alexis Rodriguez, Wolves have identified Jhon Lucumi as a potential signing.

Wolves in four-horse race?

The Colombia international has been playing in Europe since 2018-19, initially for Genk where he racked up 137 appearances in all competitions.

Since 2022, he has been with Bologna, most notably making 29 Serie A appearances in 2023-24 as the Italian club secured Champions League qualification against the odds.

A further 44 outings were made last season with Bologna winning the Coppa Italia, but Lucumi has now reached a point where he has just a year left on his contract.

As a result, Wolves - along with Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Roma - are said to be monitoring the situation.

Right now, there is no indication over who is leading the race for the 28-cap international, but Bologna would consider a sale for the right price if his contractual situation remains the same.

Do Wolves need another centre-back?

If Lucumi was to arrive in the West Midlands, he would be linking up with Colombia compatriot Yerson Mosquera.

However, it is questionable whether Wolves need another centre-back on their books with Emmanuel Agbadou, Toti Gomes, Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Nasser Djiga and Mosquera already at the club.

On the flip side, Lucumi is a left-sided centre-back and would provide competition for Toti, who is the only recognised such defender at the club.

Much may depend on a fee or if Wolves facilitate selling one of the aforementioned players.