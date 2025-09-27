Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly giving consideration to reigniting their interest in a Brazilian prospect during the winter transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly still interested in signing Flamengo prospect Wallace Yan.

The West Midlands outfit are currently focusing on trying to avoid suffering a sixth successive Premier League defeat as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night.

In the opinion of most Wolves fans, their predicament has been brought on by their investment in the summer transfer window, Fosun International not signing a single player with any experience of England's top flight.

There will need to be a scenario where Wolves have hope of survival in the Premier League for club officials to attract high-profile players to the club once the winter transfer window opens in January.

Nevertheless, as per BolaVip, Wolves retain a desire to add a Brazilian youngster to their ranks over the coming months.

Who is Wallace Yan?

Wolves were first linked to Wallace when he entered the spotlight during the Club World Cup in June, scoring goals against Chelsea and LAFC.

With seven goals and four assists across 28 games for Flamengo, the 20-year-old has a favourable reputation, but he has dropped out of favour in recent weeks.

Since the start of August, versatile attacker Wallace has accumulated just 19 minutes of league action and remained as an unused substitute on four occasions.

As such, the report suggests that there may be a willingness from Flamengo to do business should they receive a suitable offer.

Despite a €60m (£52.43m) release clause being present in his release contract, the Brazilian giants would realistically do business for a lower fee.

Wallace has allegedly shown little willingness to extend his contract past December 2027, something that will only increase interest in his signature.

Would Wallace be the right signing for Wolves?

When relegation to the Championship is a distinct possibility, it is highly questionable that targeting unproven South American youngsters is the way to go.

Wolves have gone down this route before with Pedro Lima and Enso Gonzalez, still waiting to get any kind of a return on their investment.

While it would bring a level of excitement and anticipation, it would no doubt be a risk for a club that have recently focused on net-profit over loosening the purse-strings.

The sole positive would be Wolves already having an array of Portuguese-speaking players in their ranks to aid any transitional period.