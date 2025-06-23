Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of five clubs that are interested in signing a 19-year-old Colombian starlet.

The Premier League outfit are facing a summer of upheaval with four regulars from last season having already departed Molineux.

In response, Wolves have only added Celta Vigo playmaker Fer Lopez to their ranks, someone who is lacking experience at senior level.

As a result, supporters would no doubt prefer their club to target players with more proven quality as the summer transfer window progresses.

However, according to Periodista journalist William Figueroa, Wolves are among an array of teams contemplating a move for a prospect.

Who is Colombian youngster on Wolves radar?

The report claims that Wolves are interested in signing Atletico Junior playmaker Jordan Barrera.

As well as already being a 13-cap Colombia Under-20 international, Barrera has 16 appearances under his belt for his current club.

He is yet to make a notable contribution in the final third as a professional, though, with three goals and three assists coming across 52 outings.

Atletico Junior would allegedly look to recoup at least €8m (£6.85m) for his signature if they were to give the green light to a sale.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Sevilla, Fenerbahce and Red Bull Salzburg are also said to be monitoring the 19-year-old's progress.

Do Wolves really need him?

While Wolves have shown a frequent interest in the South American market, none of their younger acquisitions have yet proven themselves.

Providing that he can prove his fitness after a year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, Enso Gonzalez should be the next such player to have a chance at Wolves unless he goes out on loan.

Regardless, though, Wolves fans are likely to be united in their stance that Barrera is a player who is not needed at the present time, particularly when so many first-team positions requiring strengthening.