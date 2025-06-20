Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm that they have completed the signing of Celta Vigo playmaker Fer Lopez on a long-term contract.

Since last week, the Premier League outfit have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old who impressed in La Liga during the second half of last season.

Lopez contributed two goals in 17 games, his impact in a short space of time being highlighted when he completed 90 minutes in a 3-2 defeat versus Real Madrid at the Bernabeu towards the end of the campaign.

However, it has been clear for a number of days that he was on the way to Molineux, Celta Vigo in a position where they need to raise funds.

As such, the Jorge Mendes client has made an alleged £19m switch to the West Midlands on a contract until 2030.



Fer's first through the door ??

— Wolves (@Wolves) June 20, 2025

What has Lopez said on Wolves move?

Speaking to the club's official website, Lopez has acknowledged that he jumped at the opportunity to move to Wolves once the chance was presented to him.

Lopez also talked up conversations that he held with head coach Vitor Pereira and forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, a former Celta Vigo player.

He said: "It's an amazing opportunity for my career to play in the Premier League, and I'm very happy.

"Vitor told me he thought I was a good fit in the squad and when it’s a club like this, you have little to think about. The team did very good when Vitor came and I think he is top, so I'm very excited to be with him.

"Jorgen told me that to play in the Premier League and with a team like Wolves, it's amazing, and that the fans were incredible.

"He told me that I should come, and that with the gaffer and all the teammates, the style of play was going to be very good. We're going to play good football, attractive football, and I think I can fit in there."

Can Lopez expect to become a regular?

Wolves fans will have concerns over Lopez's lack of senior experience. He did not make his Celta Vigo debut until late last year.

As such, he is not expected to become an immediate first-choice pick under Pereira as Wolves attempt to move up the Premier League table.

On the flip side, Wolves need more flair after the departures of Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha, and Lopez can help bring that in the final third even though he is without an assist in senior football.