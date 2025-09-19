Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jorgen Strand Larsen admits that handling the summer transfer speculation was "tricky" before agreeing to a new long-term contract at Molineux.

On the back of netting 14 Premier League goals in his debut season, the formalities were completed with regards to a permanent switch to Molineux.

However, in the weeks that followed, Newcastle United became interested in the Norway international and lodged bids between £50m and £60m.

Despite reports suggesting that Strand Larsen had respectfully expressed an interest in signing for the Magpies, Wolves ultimately rejected each offer that came their way.

Less than three weeks after the market closed until January, the 25-year-old has extended his deal at Wolves until 2030, his new terms including a pay-rise.

Strand Larsen addresses Newcastle speculation

Speaking to the club's official website, the subject of Newcastle is addressed, Strand Larsen suggesting that he has "goals and dreams" to play at a higher level.

Nevertheless, he also suggests that he is showing his commitment to Wolves by agreeing to a new contract that allegedly comes without a release clause.

Strand Larsen said: "Everyone in football has goals and dreams in their life, to make bigger steps. I’ve been incredibly happy here at Wolves, so it was tricky, but now I’m going to stay happy here.

"Signing a new deal shows that my commitment is going to be here for the next years.

"I’m happy here, I love all my friends and teammates, the fans are amazing, and we just want to make it a better season than last year. We need to start winning and get out of the bad start we had."

The development comes less than 24 hours since head coach Vitor Pereira also signed a new contract with the West Midlands outfit.

What next for Strand Larsen?

Pereira revealed at a press conference on Friday that Strand Larsen was in line to make his return from an Achilles injury for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

That said, the Portuguese acknowledged that he would not be able to complete the 90 minutes, hinting at a potential spot on the substitutes' bench.