Wolves 3-0 West Ham United: Rob Edwards praises Premier League's bottom club after ending 19-game winless streak

By Darren Plant | 03 Jan 2026 17:55

Rob Edwards has claimed that Wolverhampton Wanderers' 3-0 victory over West Ham United on Saturday afternoon was 'culmination' for their hard work since his arrival.

Wolves went into the fixture against relegation rivals West Ham with Edwards having previously ended a seven-game losing streak with a draw at Manchester United earlier this week.

With momentum on their side, Wolves surged into a three-goal lead through efforts from Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-Chan and Mathus Mane before comfortably seeing out the second half for their first victory and clean sheet of the 2025-26 Premier League.

While some reports had indicated that Wolves chiefs were already considering sacking Edwards, that speculation has now ended with four points - double what Wolves earned in their final 18 games - in four days.

Edwards reacts to Wolves win over West Ham

Speaking to Match of the Day, Edwards suggested that he was expecting Wolves to finally end their wait for maximum points through the work that they had put in behind the scenes.

He said: "We have been improving and progressing and you saw that today. It is another step in the right direction, that is all it was and it is nice it has culminated in a win.

"It was a complete performance. I feel we are progressing and building in the right way. We have had a good week with four points.

"The lads have been all in. Big credit to them and huge credit for the supporters, that was for them today.

"Football is always stressful and with 30 seconds to go I started allowing myself the chance to enjoy it."

What next for Wolves?

Although they remain cut adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table, Burnley's 2-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion has led to Wolves reducing the gap to 19th place to six points.

They are also within 12 points of safety ahead of making the trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton on Wednesday.

Wolves face a daunting run of Premier League fixtures, however, with Manchester City, Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Chelsea to follow.