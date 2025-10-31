Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira uses a summer signing to claim that the club are only one win away from a potential upturn in fortunes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira has used the changing of perception of David Moller Wolfe as an example of why he can win over the club's supporters.

The West Midlands outfit head into Saturday's Premier League fixture against Fulham sitting at the bottom of the table with just two points from nine matches.

Not only have Wolves failed to win a top-flight fixture this campaign, Pereira was involved in an angry confrontation with supporters after last weekend's 3-2 defeat at home to Burnley.

As a result, speculation persists that the Portuguese is not overly safe in the Wolves dugout, but there was appreciation from the stands as Wolves lost 4-3 to Chelsea in midweek after initially being 3-0 down at half time.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Pereira indicated that he has belief that Wolves can deliver an improved run of results in the Premier League and win back the trust of fans.

Pereira uses Moller Wolfe example in press conference

When quizzed on player confidence, Pereira claimed that he can regain faith with supporters just like Moller Wolfe has through two goals being scored against Chelsea.

He said: "One example, people said that Wolfe doesn’t have the level to be here, but after he scored two goals. Now people say he must be in the first XI. Football is like this.”

Prior to his 90-minute outing against Chelsea, the Norway international had been provided with just two starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League, accumulating 153 minutes in the process.

Pereira faces a decision over who to start out of Moller Wolfe and Hugo Bueno at left-back or left wing-back against Fulham.

'I feel a connection' with Wolves fans

Meanwhile, Pereira was also forced to address the incident after the Burnley game after not holding a media briefing prior to the Chelsea game.

He said: "Jorgen [Strand Larsen] went over to thank the supporters. I felt my players gave everything to win the game, but right at the end they committed a mistake to lose the game.

"I went over to explain that we are fighting and fighting, but we must fight together. I understand the frustration [from the supporters] because I'm also frustrated.

"The Carabao Cup result wasn't the result we wanted either, but I felt a connection between the supporters and the team again, which is important to me."

Wolves head into the showdown with Fulham having failed to win any of their last 13 Premier League fixtures, a run stretching back to 2024-25.

